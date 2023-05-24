Mailbag: Bringing An Edge Back To The OL?

Nick Harris: This quote also stood out to me during the Reliant Home Run Derby media access a few weeks back, but as I looked deeper into it, I don't think the story there is as juicy as it may seem. Any offensive lineman in the building right now will tell you that Mike Solari brings energy every time he walks in the room, similar to how Mike McCarthy brings a his own presence to the locker room. Having a fresh face in the room always allows for an energy switch and a dynamic change, and when that happens in a positive manner, it doesn't always mean that what preceded it was negative. There are veteran presences in that room that will be hall-of-famers (yes, plural), so the room coaches itself to an extent. What Solari brings is a fresh presence and a new perspective into a room that probably needed it at this point in time. Think of it as more of what Solari has brought, not about what was missing.