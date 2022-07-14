Mailbag: Realistic Goals for Nahshon Wright?

Because he was one of the three third-round picks last year, it seems like we really don't hear much about Nahshon Wright? Did he do anything to stand out this offseason? And what are the realistic goals for him to contribute? — Thomas Golding / Salem, OR
Nick: I can't say Wright stood out much this offseason. Seems like he was dealing with a little bit of an injury, but at this time of year, it wouldn't take much to get guys to sit out of a practice. And remember, we only saw one practice a week so I'd imagine the coaches have a different take on him. But the tough part for Wright is that he's still behind Kelvin Joseph, and he's behind the top three guys. There wasn't any turnover at corner, and the Cowboys added DaRon Bland, who did make a few plays this summer. So it's not going to be easy for Wright to get on the field. Where he has to shine, of course, is special teams. If he can distance himself from the others in the kicking game, then he'll definitely have a chance to be active on game day, and that's how you get on the field if your number is called.
Kyle Youmans: I agree that Wright hasn't been talked about enough. One of the biggest reasons that he has flown relatively under the radar, has to do with the fact that he was the third of three different third-round picks. With Chauncey Golston and Osa Odighizuwa making strides on the defensive line, he seems to be an after-thought for the media. However, he has taken notable strides this offseason to fill out his 6-foot-4 frame and learn the inner workings of Dan Quinn's defense. From the practices we've seen, he appears to have a better grasp of what his responsibilities and assignments are in coverage. It wouldn't be a surprise if Wright makes multiple highlight reel plays in the early parts of the preseason and announce that he's still a capable option in the secondary.