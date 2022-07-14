Mailbag: Realistic Goals for Nahshon Wright?

Because he was one of the three third-round picks last year, it seems like we really don't hear much about Nahshon Wright? Did he do anything to stand out this offseason? And what are the realistic goals for him to contribute? — Thomas Golding / Salem, OR

Nick: I can't say Wright stood out much this offseason. Seems like he was dealing with a little bit of an injury, but at this time of year, it wouldn't take much to get guys to sit out of a practice. And remember, we only saw one practice a week so I'd imagine the coaches have a different take on him. But the tough part for Wright is that he's still behind Kelvin Joseph, and he's behind the top three guys. There wasn't any turnover at corner, and the Cowboys added DaRon Bland, who did make a few plays this summer. So it's not going to be easy for Wright to get on the field. Where he has to shine, of course, is special teams. If he can distance himself from the others in the kicking game, then he'll definitely have a chance to be active on game day, and that's how you get on the field if your number is called.