Marquez White Responds To Assault Charge

FRISCO, Texas – Cowboys cornerback Marquez White responded Monday to reports that he has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an incident that occurred last October while driving in the Dallas suburb of Plano.

In a statement obtained by his hometown newspaper, the Dothan (Ala.) Eagle, White says he and his legal team "believe strongly that this a personal attack on my image as well as the Star." White told the paper that he flashed his weapon – a legally-owned gun, according to reports – after his life was threatened during a road rage incident.