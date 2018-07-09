Marquez White Responds To Assault Charge

Jul 09, 2018 at 05:27 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Marquez-White-Responds-To-Assault-Charge-hero

FRISCO, Texas – Cowboys cornerback Marquez White responded Monday to reports that he has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an incident that occurred last October while driving in the Dallas suburb of Plano.

In a statement obtained by his hometown newspaper, the Dothan (Ala.) Eagle, White says he and his legal team "believe strongly that this a personal attack on my image as well as the Star." White told the paper that he flashed his weapon – a legally-owned gun, according to reports – after his life was threatened during a road rage incident.

According to reports, White was indicted June 7 and posted $7,500 bond. The Cowboys drafted White in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent last season on the practice squad and is in competition for a backup cornerback spot this year.

Related Content

news

Updates: Similar Plan For Dak; Parsons' Status

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Science Lab: Cowboys Defense is War Daddy Central

There is no game of 'Where's Waldo?' when it comes to the Cowboys defense in 2022, because Waldo is everywhere … and he is everyone

news

Big Facts: Rush-Hurts Joining Manning-Young?

These are the 12 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's massive 7:20 CT showdown on NBC.

news

Mailbag: Other Unsung Heroes On Defense?

In addition to Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and others we hear about, who are some other players on this defense giving key contributions to the turnaround?

Advertising