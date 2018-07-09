Marquez White Responds To Assault Charge

FRISCO, Texas – Cowboys cornerback Marquez White responded Monday to reports that he has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an incident that occurred last October while driving in the Dallas suburb of Plano.
In a statement obtained by his hometown newspaper, the Dothan (Ala.) Eagle, White says he and his legal team "believe strongly that this a personal attack on my image as well as the Star." White told the paper that he flashed his weapon – a legally-owned gun, according to reports – after his life was threatened during a road rage incident.
According to reports, White was indicted June 7 and posted $7,500 bond. The Cowboys drafted White in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent last season on the practice squad and is in competition for a backup cornerback spot this year.