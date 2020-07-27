Maurice Canady Expected To Opt Out Of Season

Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady is expected to take a voluntary opt-out from the 2020 season, an option for NFL players during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of an adjustment to the league's collective bargaining agreement, according to NFL Media and reports.

Shortly after reports surfaced Monday, Canady posted on Twitter:

The move did not appear on the league's official transactions page Monday. Once official, Canady would move to a reserve opt-out list.

The Cowboys and Canady reached a one-year deal at the start of free agency in March. A sixth-round draft pick by the Ravens in 2016, Canady has appeared in 32 games for the Ravens and Jets over the past four seasons. He started three games last year on defense (45 tackles, five pass breakups, interception) and has been a core special teams contributor throughout his career.

According to NFL Media, a player who opts out receives a stipend for 2020 and their contract tolls to next year. There are two opt-out categories: voluntary and higher-risk. If a player is in the high-risk category, they would receive a $350,000 stipend and credit for an accrued season. In the voluntary category, it's a $150,000 stipend and no accrued season.