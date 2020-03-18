Mick Shots: Can't Make Up Entertainment Like This

FRISCO, Texas – ABC is missing the boat.

Should have produced Wednesday Night Football – As The NFL Turns, and promoted the telecast as "the best, most authentic reality TV show in the business."

Right?

Were you even able to keep up with the dizzying pace these past couple of days once "legal tampering" began at noon Monday as a prelude to the start of Wednesday's 3 p.m. (CT) opening to free agency 2020?

Riveting TV, guarantee you.

Tom Brady leaving the Patriots one day, going to sign with the Buccaneers the next.

Philip Rivers to the Colts.

Teddy Bridgewater to the Panthers.

Nick Foles to the Bears.

Drew Brees re-signing with the Saints for less than "market value."

Cam Newton given permission to seek a trade on behalf of the Panthers.

Jameis Winston maybe without a chair once the music dies.

And the free-agent revolving door spinning hands-free out here at the mostly-vacant Star, almost impossible to keep track of those reportedly outgoing and incoming.

Many years ago Cowboys owner Jerry Jones maintained the NFL is "the best reality show on TV." He was referring to the games. He might as well have been referring to free agency. Like, what would you have rather watched? The Masked Singer? Survivor? Or As The NFL Turns, a recap of all the reported and rumored moves taking place across the NFL, and that certainly would have included an entire segment on the Dallas Cowboys.

Because if Tuesday is any indication, when disengaged from the internet for two hours, all hell broke loose, probably requiring a Part II for today's shots. So better get started.

Bottom Line: No shock the Cowboys didn't come to a long-term deal with Dak Prescott by the NFL's Monday, 10:59 a.m. (CT) deadline to place right-of-first-refusal tags on players. Nor that the Cowboys did place the exclusive tag to not only reserve Dak's rights but also prevent any team from possibly sending him an offer sheet the Cowboys would unlikely have matched. No biggie there. But what hamstrings the Cowboys is the one-year, guaranteed tender of $31.509 million immediately hitting the Cowboys 2020 salary cap, nearly slicing in half their available space in what's now a $198.2 million cap. And that total could go up if a quarterback sneaks into the average of the top five by April 27. Now then, for example purposes only, say the Cowboys signed Dak to a five-year $175 million package, with a $40 million signing bonus that averages out to $35 million a year. Then for the 2020 cap hit, the five-year proration of the signing bonus would be $8 million a year, and because the newly approved CBA wipes out the 30-percent paragraph 5 rule, his base salary could be, say just $5 million the first year, paying him $45 million cash in 2020 but only counting $13 million against the cap. That would free up like $19 million in space, and that's what could happen if they sign him to a long-term deal by July 15. That's the bottom line on the tag.

