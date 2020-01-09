Mick Shots: Talk About Living Right These Days

FRISCO, Texas – Jerry Jones has never liked the word lucky. Has always gone out of his way to explain good fortune and fortuitous. He did it again here Wednesday at the Ford Center during Mike McCarthy's introductory press conference before nearly 200 people at the Ford Center.

Jerry reminded everyone, mostly tongue-in-cheek, how smart he was when he first bought the Cowboys in 1989 after the Cowboys had gone 3-13 in 1988, saying, "I looked smart, very smart." So, the Cowboys had the first pick in the draft in Jerry's first draft. The Cowboys were in dire need of a quarterback, Jimmy Johnson knowing Danny White's days were numbered, his fractured wrist in 1986 robbing him of an ability to put zip on the ball. And he wasn't wild about Steve Pelluer.

And Jerry's timing was impeccable. Because the projected No. 1 pick in the draft was some guy named Troy Aikman, the only QB taken in the first round that year. And the Cowboys actually made their pick before the draft even started.

Troy Aikman.

"Those combination of things can make you look real smart when that timing of things comes together," Jerry said.

His point being, how fortunate are the Cowboys when deciding they need a new head coach, wanted one preferably with head coaching experience, one with NFL head coaching experience, one that had been successful, one that had not been out of the game for long and, this being that key thing:

Availability.

McCarthy checked off every one of those boxes.

"Yes, we needed Mike, we needed a coach, but to have his availability and to have his track record, to check all the boxes I was talking about," Jones said, "was fortuitous for this franchise."

True that, real luck . . . er, fortuitous.

How's that for a shot, with so many more to come.

Wednesday's Special: Sure sounds like McCarthy has a lot of antennas out there in the National Football League, a lot of connections in this coaching profession. Also sounds like he had planned ahead for whoever hired him next how he wanted to put a staff together. Guarantee you it just didn't dawn on him to call Mike Nolan on Saturday to see if he wants to be his defensive coordinator. And same with John Fassel, expected to be his special teams coach – like, one of the best special teams coaches in the league, with a huge track record. And as Bill Parcells would say, the other side of that pancake is, evidently these types of guys want to work for McCarthy, too.

And finally, that is for now, cuz got many more shots to take where these come from: There seemed to be this preoccupation among members of the media that a top-notch head coach would not want to work for the Cowboys because of this tired narrative of Jones being meddlesome, that the coach wouldn't have a hand in putting his staff together. Well, McCarthy threw those proponents of that narrative for a loop when asked about his projected ability to work with Jones.

"I think the best statement that was said over and over in the interview is, 'We're going to make _we_ decisions . . . I'm excited as a head coach that I'll probably have more input than I've had in the past, he said.

"The _we_ decisions in personnel was stated over and over, and that's all you can ask for as a head coach."