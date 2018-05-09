Military Outreach

The Dallas Cowboys support military members of past and present during the month of Veterans Day and throughout the year. The team partners with the NFL to activate the Salute to Service campaign, dedicating a home game to honoring all five branches of the military. The 2015 Salute to Service game presented by Bank of America featured a special pregame presentation of the colors, as well as a special performance by the U.S. Army First Cavalry band of each military group's anthem. Also during pregame, Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones Anderson joined Bank of America in presenting The Salvation Army DFW with a $30,000 donation for its veterans assistance program. In advance of the game, a $5,000 donation was presented to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society on behalf of the Jones Family Foundation during a Cowboys and NBC Sunday Night Football outreach event at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth. The event offered the base's servicemen and women and their families a chance to tour the team's Mobile Hall of Fame Museum and the NBC Sunday Night Football Bus, while meeting and mingling with Dallas Cowboys alumni, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and mascot Rowdy.