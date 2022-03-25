Presented by

National Medal of Honor Breaks Ground in Arlington

Mar 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

ARLINGTON, Texas - What better way to celebrate National Medal of Honor Day, then to actually break ground on a state of the art museum that will honor the prestigious recipients.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his family were among the many attendees Friday morning, including President George W. Bush, in Arlington to celebrate the day, but also announce the plans to build the museum.

Just one year ago, Jerry & Gene Jones announced their $20 million donation to the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation (NMOHMF). And exactly 365 days later, the family was there, including Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones serves as the Chair for the museum project.

The one-of-a-kind museum, which will be built in Arlington, walking distance from AT&T Stadium, will recognize the 3,511 servicemembers who have received the Medal of Honor, our nation's highest award for valor in combat as well as all who they served alongside.

The groundbreaking was attended in person by 15 Medal of Honor recipients who earned their Medals during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan – including the nation's last living World War II recipient, 98-year-old Woody Williams. CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper served as emcee of the historic event. and

President George W. Bush offered remarks underscoring the important role the Museum will play in ensuring the stories of our greatest heroes live on to inspire future generations of Americans.

"When you're looking at a Medal of Honor recipient, you're looking at someone who has demonstrated gallantry under impossible odds. You're looking at someone who has placed duty above self. You're looking at someone who understands the meaning of sacrifice in the most profound way. And you're looking at a person of integrity, fortitude and patriotism. You're looking at honor," said President Bush. "And these values must be preserved, protected and passed onto future generations, and that is why the National Medal of Honor Museum is so important."

The ceremony also featured a military flyover by the 301st Fighter Wing from Joint Base Fort Worth; video tributes voiced by Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey; performances by the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, the U.S. Air Force Band of the West, and the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club; and remarks from Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley and Medal of Honor recipient Major General Patrick H. Brady.

For more information please visit the National Medal of Honor Museumwebsiteor follow onFacebook,TwitterandInstagram.

