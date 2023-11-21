New Features in the Cowboys App, Giving Fans an Improved Gameday Experience

The Dallas Cowboys and AT&T Stadium are proud to bring new features and enhancements to the Official App of the Dallas Cowboys presented by AT&T. Significant upgrades have been made to the app to help create a better experience for the fans in a variety of ways, including team news and updates, streamlined mobile ticketing, interactive maps, and more.
Here are some of the exciting features the app has to offer:
- For those attending the games at AT&T Stadium, the app provides interactive maps for easy wayfinding to your seat, restrooms, concessions, and more.
- Link your SeatGeek account for a seamless ticketing experience, such as buying and selling tickets, and receiving push notifications for your relevant events.
- Each week, view the gameday countdown to get ready for the upcoming game. The Game Center provides live game updates, relevant gameday information and populates the scores and last play and displays on your lock screen!
- Waze integration helps you navigate your way from home to AT&T Stadium and your preferred parking location.
- Rideshare integration helps you navigate in the Uber and Lyft apps and automatically populates the address of the lot for drop-off and pickup.
- The Cowboys Virtual Assistant, using AI technology, can help answer your questions and provide assistance in real time.
- Scan the QR code on the back of your seat to Maximize Your Game Day: Enter to win a Dak Prescott jersey courtesy of Blockchain.com, purchase other fan experiences and tickets with SeatGeek, order in-seat delivery powered by AT&T 5G and much more!
You can download the Official Dallas Cowboys App presented by AT&T to your tablet or smartphone here.