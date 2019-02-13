Next Step: How the Corners Get Better in 2019? 

FRISCO, Texas - If you're not getting better, you're getting worse. That's a phrase that can be used often in any circumstance, but especially in football, where the NFL is driven by parity every season.

The Cowboys were able to make a run and get into the playoffs, winning the NFC East for the third time in five seasons. But even owner/GM Jerry Jones has made it clear, his team needs to keep improving and take its success to the next level.

So as we head into the 2019 offseason, let's look at each position on the team, and just what needs to transpire so the Cowboys can indeed, take that next step.

Today, we'll break down the cornerback position.

His Next Step?

What a year it was for Byron Jones. He moves from safety to cornerback, and all of a sudden, Jones not only went to the Pro Bowl, but was a Second Team All-Pro. The surprising part of that wasn't just the position switch, but the fact that Jones became the first defensive back in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl without recording one interception. For Jones, that's his next step. If he's going to make the Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors become regular occurrences, he's going to have to get more turnovers, which in his case means he needs to be more of a ballhawk to get interceptions. But for his first season at the position, it was quite a start.

Their Next Step?