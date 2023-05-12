NFL Releases Full 2023 Dallas Cowboys Schedule

The schedule is headlined by six primetime slots, beginning with a Sunday Night Football matchup at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants to open the season.

An early tough stretch will strike in October beginning with Bill Belichick coming into AT&T Stadium in search of his third consecutive road win with the Patriots over the Cowboys before back-to-back west coast games against the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers with their new-look offense under former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

An opportunity to generate some late-season momentum will occur when the Cowboys host four out of five games at AT&T Stadium from week 10 to week 14, which leads right into a stout three-game stretch of hosting the Philadelphia Eagles at home before going on the road to face the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in back-to-back weeks.

Here is the full 2023 schedule (all times central):

(Home games in BOLD)

Week 1: at New York Giants (Sun. 9/10, 7:20 p.m.)

Week 2: New York Jets (Sun. 9/17, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 3: at Arizona Cardinals (Sun. 9/24, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 4: New England Patriots (Sun. 10/1, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 5: at San Francisco 49ers (Sun. 10/8, 7:20 p.m.)

Week 6: at Los Angeles Chargers (Mon. 10/16, 7:15 p.m.)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Los Angeles Rams (Sun. 10/29, 12:00 p.m.)

Week 9: at Philadelphia Eagles (Sun. 11/5, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 10: New York Giants (Sun. 11/12, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 11: at Carolina Panthers (Sun. 11/19, 12:00 p.m.)

Week 12: Washington Commanders (Thurs. 11/23, 3:30 p.m.)

Week 13: Seattle Seahawks (Thurs. 11/30, 7:15 p.m.)

Week 14: Philadelphia Eagles (Sun. 12/10, 7:20 p.m.)

Week 15: at Buffalo Bills (Sun. 12/17, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 16: at Miami Dolphins (Sun. 12/24, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 17: Detroit Lions (Sat. 12/30, 7:15 p.m.)

Week 18: at Washington Commanders (TBD)

The preseason schedule has also been finalized. Here are the three exhibition games (all dates and kickoff times are TBD):

Week 1: Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 2: at Seattle Seahawks

Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders