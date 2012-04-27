No Concerns About Jenkins' Mindset

While the Cowboys admit they will consider trade options involving cornerback Mike Jenkins, now likely relegated to the No. 4 spot on the depth chart, they know they don't have to make a deal just for the sake of doing it.

If nothing advantageous presents itself and the team chooses to keep Jenkins, team Vice-President Stephen Jones said he is not worried about the 27-year-old reacting poorly to the changing climate at the office.

"I don't think so," Stephen Jones said. "He's in the last year of his contract . . . he's got a lot to work for this year. If he goes out and plays good, he knows what's going to happen for him, whether it's here or somewhere else."

While Jenkins may very well have lost his starting job following the signing of Brandon Carr and the drafting of Morris Claiborne, the Cowboys don't believe he is the kind of player who would sulk or check out on the final season of his contract.

Even though it might not be what it was last year, Jenkins still has a sizeable role.