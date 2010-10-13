Noise Pollution

territory on their first three drives but produced only three points, due to a missed field goal and a sack/fumble.

The Cowboys haven't scored first in any of their four games this season. They haven't led after the first quarter yet have been outscored 23-10 in the opening frame.

They need a first-quarter drive reminiscent of that New Orleans game last December, when the offense marched 79 yards in five plays, capped by a 49-yard touchdown pass to Miles Austin. That, along with a defensive three-and-out on the opening series, sent an early message that Dallas didn't fear the undefeated Saints and the Who Dat nation. As Witten said, that score deflated the crowd.

Do that on Sunday, and the Metrodome will hit the mute button.