Not Super Watching Senior

Jan 22, 2008 at 09:46 AM

from being the Cowboys head coach, then Jeff Ireland and Tony Sparano. Then Brian Gaine. Now secondary coach Todd Bowles, with Paul Pasqualoni seemingly to follow, and the possibility of Kacy Rodgers going, too. Seemed like a natural question to ask when HR assistant Sarah White announced Tuesday she was leaving the organization after like eight highly-supportive years to all of us if she was going to Miami, too. (Uh, she's not.) Wonder who really is next . . . . The Cowboys are fortunate Atlanta and Washington still haven't named their new head coaches if indeed they must replace all three defensive assistants. At least the pool of available coaches hasn't totally been picked over, with only Miami and Baltimore beginning the restocking process so far . . . A couple of secondary coaches to keep in mind might be Brett Maxie (Miami), the former defensive back who is from Dallas; Jerry Gray (Washington), if the Redskins don't keep Gregg Williams as head coach and decide to clean house; and Dennis Thurman (Baltimore), the former Cowboys' defensive back . . . The Falcons are in the process of hiring their 14th head coach in 43 seasons (three were interim coaches). And none other than Wade Phillips owns the best winning percentage (.667) in club history. OK, he went 2-1 as interim coach in 2003. But check this out: Only Leeman Bennett (1977-82) and Jim Mora Jr. (2004-06) finished their terms as head coaches with winning records, Bennett going 46-41 and Mora 26-22 . . . . 

Wait, did I just read the Bill Belichick just gave the Patriots three days off during the bye week before the biggest game of the season? Are you kidding me? Shouldn't those Patriots be studying the Giants? Come on, taking time off? . . . And did I see a picture of Tom Brady supposedly walking with flowers in hand to of all places, his girlfriend's place? No way. Not Tom Brady. He needs to be more focused than that, right? The Giants are shoo-ins . . . And finally, does anyone believe no one from the Dolphins actually made contact with the Cowboys assistants before their contracts expired on Tuesday? Please. If that indeed was the case, do you think you would push a contract offer from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to the side and tell him I want to see if there are any other offers out there without knowing something else was in your back pocket? Would need either a lot of gall or marbles for brains to pull that off . . . . 

OK, my limited inbox has been emptied. But you know what, sorry, this Senior Bowl practice stuff just ain't gettin' it.    

