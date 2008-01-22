Not Super Watching Senior

from being the Cowboys head coach, then Jeff Ireland and Tony Sparano. Then Brian Gaine. Now secondary coach Todd Bowles, with Paul Pasqualoni seemingly to follow, and the possibility of Kacy Rodgers going, too. Seemed like a natural question to ask when HR assistant Sarah White announced Tuesday she was leaving the organization after like eight highly-supportive years to all of us if she was going to Miami, too. (Uh, she's not.) Wonder who really is next . . . . The Cowboys are fortunate Atlanta and Washington still haven't named their new head coaches if indeed they must replace all three defensive assistants. At least the pool of available coaches hasn't totally been picked over, with only Miami and Baltimore beginning the restocking process so far . . . A couple of secondary coaches to keep in mind might be Brett Maxie (Miami), the former defensive back who is from Dallas; Jerry Gray (Washington), if the Redskins don't keep Gregg Williams as head coach and decide to clean house; and Dennis Thurman (Baltimore), the former Cowboys' defensive back . . . The Falcons are in the process of hiring their 14th head coach in 43 seasons (three were interim coaches). And none other than Wade Phillips owns the best winning percentage (.667) in club history. OK, he went 2-1 as interim coach in 2003. But check this out: Only Leeman Bennett (1977-82) and Jim Mora Jr. (2004-06) finished their terms as head coaches with winning records, Bennett going 46-41 and Mora 26-22 . . . .