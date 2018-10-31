Blog: With Goodwin On IR, Current Roster At 52

(Oct. 2, 10:05 a.m.) – It doesn't sound like Sean Lee will be available for the Cowboys' Week 5 trip to Houston, to hear it from team owner/general manager Jerry Jones.

Jones said his team came out of Sunday's win against Detroit looking pretty good on the injury front, but it might take some more time for Lee to work his way back to the field.

"I don't want to be one way or the other or be too speculative about one week out, but it would surprise me to see Sean back this week," Jones said on Tuesday.

That lines up with the prognosis on Lee's hamstring injury. The All-Pro linebacker exited the Week 3 loss to Seattle, and the early speculation was that it might take him two or more weeks to recover. In his absence, Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch combined for 13 tackles.

Other than that, the injury news doesn't seem too severe. Jones said he's optimistic that Jeff Heath will be available against the Texans after exiting the game against Detroit.

"We have him as likely to play and it was more of a stinger. He is very capable of playing through that stinger," he said. "I don't want to slight it in any way, but we'll see how it goes. We've got a long way to go until we play Sunday. So, right now, we're thinking he'll play."