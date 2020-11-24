Panini America / Cowboys Game Ball Giveaway | 2020

OFFICIAL RULES

Panini America / Cowboys Game Ball Giveaway

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

To Enter: To be eligible, entrant ("Entrant") must provide the sponsor of this Panini America, Inc / Dallas Cowboys Game Ball Giveaway (the "Promotion"), Panini America, Inc. (the "Sponsor") and Pro Silver Star, Ltd. ("Administrator"), with its full name, email address, phone number, zip code and date of birth. Limit one (1) entry per person. Neither Sponsor nor Administrator will be responsible for entries lost, delayed, incomplete or misdirected. Entries will become the sole property of Sponsor and by entering, Entrant expressly consents to adding his/her name to receive future promotional offers, and using Entrant's name for advertising, publicity or any other purposes whatsoever, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, without compensation and with or without attribution to Entrant, as Sponsor and/or Administrator in their sole discretion, without compensation and with or without attribution to Entrant, as Sponsor and/or Administrator elects.

METHODS OF ENTRY:

*A. *Online Entry: To enter via Twitter, you must be a registered user on Twitter, must follow @dallascowboys (www.twitter.com/dallascowboys) and @paniniamerica (www.twitter.com/paniniamerica) and, during the Promotion Period, must reply to the designated photo/tweet posted on the @dallascowboys Twitter account and use the hashtag '#PaniniGameBall. The reply must be posted during the Promotion Period. Retweets will not be considered eligible entries.

B. Mail-In Entry: Entrant may hand-write his/her complete name (no initials), valid e-mail address, street address (P.O. Boxes not accepted), city, state, ZIP code, telephone number, a Keyword, and date of birth (MM/DD/YYYY) on a 3½"x5" card ("Mail-In Entry") and mail in an envelope with proper postage affixed to: Cowboys-Panini Game Ball Giveaway, Attention: Corporate Partnerships – Marketing Representative, One Cowboys Way, Suite 100, Frisco, TX 75034. Each entry, regardless of the submission method, will have an equal chance of winning.

ENTRY LIMIT AND REQUIREMENTS: Online Entry or Mail-In Entry, (each an "Entry"), regardless of the submission method, will have an equal chance of winning. Regardless of the method of entry, there is a limit of one (1) Entry per person, per day, during the Entry Period. Sponsor will not be responsible for entries lost, delayed, incomplete or misdirected.

Eligibility: Promotion is open to legal residents of United States. Must be 21 years of age or older. Entrant is not eligible if he/she is an employee of Sponsor, Administrator or a member of the immediate family (defined as parents, children, siblings or spouse, regardless of where they reside) or household of any of the above persons. By entering, Entrant agrees to abide by these rules and all decisions of Administrator, which are final in all matters relating to this Promotion.

Entry Period: The Promotion begins at or about 12:00 PM Central Standard Time ("CST") on December 28th , 2020 and ends at 11:59:59 PM CST on January 1st, 2020 ("Entry Period"). The Sponsor's computer is the Promotion's official clock.

Grand Prize: There will be one (1) grand prize package (the "Grand Prize") consisting of one (1) Game Used Dallas Cowboys football. Approximate retail value ("ARV") of Four Hundred U.S. Dollars ($400.00). Sponsor reserve the right to substitute any portion of the Grand Prize for one of equal or greater value. Winners may not request Grand Prize substitution. Grand Prize is non-transferable and may not be claimed or used by any person other than the winner. By accepting the Grand Prize, the winner agrees that Sponsor, Administrator and/or their designees may use his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness, address (city and state), biographical information, Grand Prize information and/or statements about this Promotion for advertising and publicity purposes in all media worldwide at the discretion of the Sponsor and/or Administrator without limitation, further compensation or notice. Any portion of Grand Prize not accepted by winner will be forfeited. Federal, state, and local taxes on Grand Prize and any expenses relating to the acceptance of and use of Grand Prize not specified herein are the responsibility of winner. ARV is as of the time the rules were printed and the value of a Grand Prize may fluctuate. A winner is not entitled to any difference between the ARV and the actual value of the Grand Prize at the time the Grand Prize is awarded.

DRAWING/NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: At the conclusion of the Promotion, Administrator will select the name of one (1) potential winner in a random drawing of all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. The odds of being selected as a potential winner depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period. A Potential winner will be notified by telephone or email after the drawing with instructions on how to claim the Grand Prize. The Grand Prize winner will be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability/Publicity Release (except where prohibited) and any other requested documents within the time period specified in the notification email or the Grand Prize may be forfeited in its entirety and awarded to an alternate winner, at the Administrator's sole and absolute discretion. Failure to provide all required information and a signature on the documents within the stated time period may result in forfeiture of winner's right to claim the Grand Prize, and may result in the Grand Prize being awarded to an alternate winner, if time permits. Sponsor reserves the right to conduct a background check on any potential Grand Prize winner and reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any person based on such background check if Sponsor determines in its sole discretion that awarding the prize to such potential Grand Prize Winner might reflect negatively on Sponsor or any of the Released Parties.

Disclaimer: Each Entrant in this Promotion agrees to release and hold harmless each Sponsor, Dallas Cowboys Football Club, Ltd., Administrator, NFL Entities (as defined below), Twitter and each Sponsor's directors, officers, subsidiaries, affiliates, owners, joint venturers, partners, parent companies, divisions, related entities, employees, agents and representatives, successors and assigns, and all others associated with the development and execution of this Promotion, including without limitation, any prize providers (the "Released Parties"), from and against all claims, including but not limited to mechanical errors and other errors, inaccurate, fraudulent, incomplete, late, lost, misdirected entries; or any delays in delivery of prize; or bodily injuries, death, losses or damages of any kind, without limitation, that may arise from or in connection with Entrant's participation in this Promotion or acceptance, possession or use of the prize(s), or participation in prize-related activities. By participating in this Promotion, Entrant agrees and acknowledges to be bound by these official rules, all Sponsor-related and Administrator-related terms and conditions, as well as the decisions of Sponsor and/or Administrator which are final and binding in all respects; to waive any rights to claim ambiguity with the official rules.

Applicable Law: This Promotion and these official rules shall be construed and governed in accordance with the laws of the State of Texas. As a condition to participating in this Promotion, each Entrant agrees that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the parties, and all causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively before a court located in the State of Texas. The Entrant and the Released Parties hereby waive any and all right to trial by jury. If any provision of these official rules are declared or found by a court of competent jurisdiction to be illegal, unenforceable or void, then such provision will be null and void but each other provision hereof not so affected will be enforced to the full extent permitted by applicable law. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

General: This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Twitter. If, for any reason the Promotion is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Administrator, which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, suspend or modify this Promotion, in whole or in part without notice. Promotion is subject to all applicable laws. Income and other taxes or tariffs, if any, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Other restrictions may apply. All rights reserved.

Winners List: For a list of winners, available after January 3rd, 2020, send a self-addressed envelope to: Panini / Cowboys Game Ball Giveaway, One Cowboys Way, Suite 100, Frisco, TX 75034. Requests must be received by December 31, 2020.

Sponsor: Panini America, Inc. 5325 FFA Blvd. Irving, TX 75061

Administrator:Pro Silver Star, Ltd., One Cowboys Way, Suite 100, Frisco, Texas 75034.

NFL Entities.The National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL Properties LLC, NFL Enterprises LLC and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, representatives, and employees (collectively, the "NFL Entities") will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Promotion or any prize awarded. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this Promotion in any way.