Past/Present: Tony Romo Starring In New QB Show

Maybe Tony Romo really is psychic, as many TV viewers seem to believe.

Or perhaps he's simply a terrific football mind whose passion for the game shines through each Sunday for three hours in the booth.

This week, the former longtime Cowboys quarterback and current CBS Sports lead analyst readies for his first Super Bowl call – Rams-Patriots – this Sunday in Atlanta.

"I couldn't be more excited," he said last week on CBS Sports' Super Bowl conference call. "I know we have a great team and great group of people that put together our plan each week and then we go out there and try to execute it.

"To do the Super Bowl, I've said this before, but I'm anxious to see just the feelings and everything going into it because I've never broadcasted one. But I know how I felt going into the AFC Championship and such a big deal that I just think it'll be ramped up a little bit. But the excitement level is real. It's pretty exciting."

Romo continues to draw overwhelmingly positive reviews in his second season calling games along Jim Nantz. The AFC title game between the Pats and Chiefs exposed a national audience to his pre-snap acumen. Multiple times in the fourth quarter and overtime he predicted exactly where Tom Brady would go with the ball.

Off the cuff, Nantz gave his on-air partner a new nickname: Romostradamus.

"I don't intend to do anything," Romo said regarding play predictions. "I think it's just, the game kind of calls itself. I feel like when you're young in your career you go in with all this planning of everything and you want to be prepared so you have all the information. But I try not to predetermine too much stuff because I feel like the game is the story and you're just going to call it.

"Sometimes you just get passionate and you get excited in the moment and you start really talking out loud what's going through your brain. Sometimes you see a lot of stuff and you just try and articulate that to the people that are watching.

There's no plan of doing at all. I think sometimes it just happens. And once in a blue moon you get lucky and you might say something right."

A reporter asked Romo if he's gotten any calls from NFL teams based on his forecasting accuracy.

"Just from CBS," he said. "They said I could work the Super Bowl."

He'll have the call Sunday (5:30 p.m. Central) with Nantz and Tracy Wolfson.