Pic 6: Cowboys' 33-30 loss to Cardinals a tale of two halves

FRISCO, Texas – Going into Week 8's matchup against the Cardinals, the Cowboys had lost eight of their last nine to Arizona, and four straight despite being the favorites in each game. For whatever reason, the Cardinals have always been a thorn in Dallas' side.
They were once again on Sunday afternoon, coming back from down 14 in the fourth quarter to defeat the Cowboys 33-30 in overtime on a game-winning 42-yard Chad Ryland field goal.
Now, Dallas sits at 3-5 with nine games remaining on the schedule. After a loss like they took on Sunday, how do they rebound the rest of the way? Only time will tell if they can.
Let's take a look back at some more news and notes from a game the Cowboys will look to move past quickly: