Pic 6: Cowboys' 33-30 loss to Cardinals a tale of two halves

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A Tale of Two Halves

In the first half of their Week 8 game against the Cardinals, the Cowboys defense looked like it was beginning to string together their most complete performance of the season. Dallas held the Cardinals to three points, 42 yards rushing on 17 attempts, got a sack from Quinnen Williams and got two turnovers.

The second half was a completely different story. The Cardinals made a change at quarterback towards the end of the third quarter by handing the reigns to Gardner Minshew in place of Jacoby Brissett, who would go on to throw for 173 yards and three touchdowns in the second half. Arizona added 124 rushing yards on just four carries from Tyler Allgeier to account for 286 total second half yards.

Arizona scored four straight touchdowns on their final four drives of the second half, capping it off with an eight play, 80-yard drive that took 1:03 off the clock and gave the Cardinals a chance to win the game in the final seconds before Chad Ryland's extra point was no good, sending the game into overtime.

Four different Cowboys had a sack defensively, with Quinnen Williams leading the way with two and Von Miller, Donovan Ezeiruaku and James Houston adding one as well.