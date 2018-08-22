Practice Recap: Reinforcements Arrive At Safety

· With Travis Frederick currently sideline, the front office signed a center to help ease the load on Joe Looney. The Cowboys signed rookie Jacob Ohnesorge to the roster, releasing fellow offensive lineman Jacob Alsadek to make space. With a preseason game looming on Sunday, it'll be a challenge to get Ohnesorge up to speed in time for kickoff. If he can contribute, it could be a big help to Looney, who had to play north of 50 snaps in last weeks' game against Cincinnati.

· It's interesting watching the Cowboys manage these practices with the number of injuries they're facing. Tuesday was a second-straight unpadded practice – which makes sense, given that they can ill-afford to lose anyone else heading into Sunday's game against Arizona. Still, they also need to get their players ready to play. With two more practices left this week, it'll be interesting to see how the coaches opt to handle the workload.

· Cole Beasley returned to practice for the first time since Aug. 7, having missed the last two weeks with a groin injury. Fellow receiver Tavon Austin (hamstring) did not practice again, but head coach Jason Garrett said Monday that Austin might return at some point this week.

· Beasley took punt return reps alongside running back Trey Williams and receiver Lance Lenoir Jr.

· Throw and catch of the day: Cooper Rush's deep ball to recently-signed receiver Dres Anderson, who laid out for a tightly-contested catch down the left sideline.

· With the injuries at safety, the Cowboys are working rookies Kam Kelly and Tyree Robinson with the second-team defense. Robinson showed good instincts in seven-on-seven drills when he picked off a deep pass by Rush that was intended for Lenoir.