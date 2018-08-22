Practice Recap: Reinforcements Arrive At Safety

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys finally got their former Seattle safety. And he's wearing No. 29, too.
But Jeron Johnson isn't exactly the safety who has caused so much speculation over the summer. For now, he's a safety that is practicing and has knowledge of this defense. And that is an upgrade for the Cowboys, who have been rather hard by the injury bug in the last week.
The Cowboys signed Johnson after a workout on Tuesday to help make up for the voids temporarily left behind by starter Xavier Woods, who is out at least 2-4 weeks with a hamstring injury and Marqueston Huff, who is still nursing a groin injury. Backup Jameill Showers suffered a torn ACL last week in the game and is now on IR.
So Johnson, a teammate of Earl Thomas with Seattle, comes over to Dallas to reunite with coach Kris Richard.
"He's the same guy I met in 2011," Johnson said of Richard. "He's honest, upfront and he's going to tell it how it is. You've got to appreciate that as a player."
Johnson played four years with the Seahawks from 2011-14 and then after a one-year stint with Washington, he played last year with the Seahawks again.
"It makes it a lot easier on me. I don't have to rack my brain trying to figure out a whole new system and figure out a new scheme," he said. "I know the scheme and just have to get myself in playing shape and help any way I can."
However, Johnson has been mostly a special teams player, starting in just three games for his career and does not have an interception.
Quick Hits From Practice
· With Travis Frederick currently sideline, the front office signed a center to help ease the load on Joe Looney. The Cowboys signed rookie Jacob Ohnesorge to the roster, releasing fellow offensive lineman Jacob Alsadek to make space. With a preseason game looming on Sunday, it'll be a challenge to get Ohnesorge up to speed in time for kickoff. If he can contribute, it could be a big help to Looney, who had to play north of 50 snaps in last weeks' game against Cincinnati.
· It's interesting watching the Cowboys manage these practices with the number of injuries they're facing. Tuesday was a second-straight unpadded practice – which makes sense, given that they can ill-afford to lose anyone else heading into Sunday's game against Arizona. Still, they also need to get their players ready to play. With two more practices left this week, it'll be interesting to see how the coaches opt to handle the workload.
· Cole Beasley returned to practice for the first time since Aug. 7, having missed the last two weeks with a groin injury. Fellow receiver Tavon Austin (hamstring) did not practice again, but head coach Jason Garrett said Monday that Austin might return at some point this week.
· Beasley took punt return reps alongside running back Trey Williams and receiver Lance Lenoir Jr.
· Throw and catch of the day: Cooper Rush's deep ball to recently-signed receiver Dres Anderson, who laid out for a tightly-contested catch down the left sideline.
· With the injuries at safety, the Cowboys are working rookies Kam Kelly and Tyree Robinson with the second-team defense. Robinson showed good instincts in seven-on-seven drills when he picked off a deep pass by Rush that was intended for Lenoir.
· First-round pick Leighton Vander Esch (groin) sat out again but could return to practice in the next few days, Garrett said.