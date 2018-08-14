Practice Recap: Riveting Red Zone Drills; More

OXNARD, Calif. – Jason Garrett has said multiple times in recent weeks that he wants his practices to have a competitive give and take, with no clear victor on either side.

If that's the standard, the Cowboys' head coach will assuredly be pleased with what he saw from an entertaining session on Monday afternoon.

Red zone drills can bring that out in a team, and it got pretty spirited when the offense and defense lined up down inside the 20-yard line. Things started off smooth enough, as a short carry by Ezekiel Elliott and a nice catch by Michael Gallup moved the offense down toward the 10-yard line.

Dorance Armstrong helped the defense buckle down starting on the next rep, as he forced Dak Prescott to roll left out of the pocket, then batted down his pass behind the line. Elliott followed that up with a short run to the 7-yard line.

That brought up a 3rd-and-goal, and it was Randy Gregory's turn to make an impact. Gregory drove Cameron Fleming back into the pocket, forcing an overthrow toward Blake Jarwin. The offense settled for a field goal.

The next possession started similarly, as Prescott found Gallup on a crossing route for a nice gain against Byron Jones. Leighton Vander Esch stepped up on the next rep, as he broke on an out route toward Geoff Swaim and broke it up.

Two-straight touches by Elliott, a catch and a carry, moved the offense down toward the goal line. On second down, Jaylon Smith played perfect coverage on Geoff Swaim to prevent a touchdown in the back of the end zone. Smith struck again on the next play, as he broke up an underneath route intended for Elliott.

That brought up a crucial fourth down, and a win for the offense. Prescott was flushed out of the pocket running to his left and found Allen Hurns running across the front of end zone – a last-gasp touchdown.