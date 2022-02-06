Pro Bowl Recap: Diggs At WR; Parsons' Sack; More

During the season, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs lobbied (unsuccessfully) for an occasional snap at wide receiver.
Playing in his first career Pro Bowl, Diggs finally got his chance against a familiar opponent: his brother, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
The brief-but-entertaining role reversal was among the highlights of Sunday's all-star game, won by 41-35 by the AFC at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Trevon didn't get a catch against his brother — Stefon appeared to hold him on a fade route in the end zone before halftime — but he picked off Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the second quarter to set up a touchdown for the NFC.
Diggs, this year's NFL interception leader (11), was one of four Cowboys representatives on the NFC squad along with linebacker Micah Parsons, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and punter Bryan Anger — all first-time Pro Bowl selections.
Fresh off his first career 1,000-yard season, Lamb had four catches for 41 yards playing alongside NFC quarterbacks Kyler Murray (Cardinals), Russell Wilson (Seahawks) and Kirk Cousins (Vikings).
Parsons, a leading candidate for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, promised this week he'd bring some physicality to Sunday's game, which has evolved into an unofficial non-tackling format. Credited with eight tackles against the AFC, Parsons did bring ball-carriers to the ground and forced a fumble sacking Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just before halftime. The Cowboys' 2021 sack leader (13.0) played a role similar to his position in Dallas, alternating between linebacker, blitzer and edge rusher.
Anger didn't get a chance to punt Sunday — no surprise since every drive in the Pro Bowl is typically four-down territory. In fact, the NFL tried out a new rule for Sunday-only: after a touchdown, the scoring offense had a chance to keep the ball if they converted 4th-and-15 from their own 25-yard line.
Two Cowboys veterans selected to the Pro Bowl, left tackle Tyron Smith and guard Zack Martin, opted not to play Sunday and were replaced by alternates D.J. Humphries (Cardinals) and Laken Tomlinson (49ers), respectively. Quarterback Dak Prescott had a chance to play as an alternate but also decided to rest instead.
Prescott, who has played in two previous Pro Bowls, believes this week is a good experience for the Cowboys' first-time selections.
"To go to a Pro Bowl, to be around other greats, it can help just by picking their minds and getting to know how other great players in this league get ready for a game or prepare or take care of their body afterwards," he said.
It's a great honor, for sure. But Prescott and the Cowboys, still disappointed over their first-round playoff loss, hope they'll be in the LA Rams' position — preparing for the Super Bowl instead of the Pro Bowl — next season.