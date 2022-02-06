Pro Bowl Recap: Diggs At WR; Parsons' Sack; More

Parsons, a leading candidate for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, promised this week he'd bring some physicality to Sunday's game, which has evolved into an unofficial non-tackling format. Credited with eight tackles against the AFC, Parsons did bring ball-carriers to the ground and forced a fumble sacking Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just before halftime. The Cowboys' 2021 sack leader (13.0) played a role similar to his position in Dallas, alternating between linebacker, blitzer and edge rusher.

Anger didn't get a chance to punt Sunday — no surprise since every drive in the Pro Bowl is typically four-down territory. In fact, the NFL tried out a new rule for Sunday-only: after a touchdown, the scoring offense had a chance to keep the ball if they converted 4th-and-15 from their own 25-yard line.

Two Cowboys veterans selected to the Pro Bowl, left tackle Tyron Smith and guard Zack Martin, opted not to play Sunday and were replaced by alternates D.J. Humphries (Cardinals) and Laken Tomlinson (49ers), respectively. Quarterback Dak Prescott had a chance to play as an alternate but also decided to rest instead.

Prescott, who has played in two previous Pro Bowls, believes this week is a good experience for the Cowboys' first-time selections.

"To go to a Pro Bowl, to be around other greats, it can help just by picking their minds and getting to know how other great players in this league get ready for a game or prepare or take care of their body afterwards," he said.