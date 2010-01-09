Remember These Five

- Witten Blocks Early
Trying to duplicate what they did a week ago, the Cowboys took the opening kickoff against the Eagles and marched right down the field and were knocking on the door for an early touchdown. But a well-executed bubble screen to Kevin Ogletree that got the ball down to the Eagles' 2 was nullified when Jason Witten was flagged for offensive interference. The refs said Witten blocked down the field before Romo's pass was thrown. Instead of first-and-goal at the 2, the Cowboys went all the way out of field goal range, thanks to the penalty and then a sack on Romo. The Cowboys had to punt and wasted a golden opportunity to get early points.
- Austin Over The Middle
On a third-and-eight to open the second quarter, the offensive line and Tony Romo did a great job recognizing a late Eagles blitz and it opened up the middle for Romo to find Miles Austin for 12 yards. On the very next play, Romo went deep to Austin, who was hit early by Sheldon Brown, giving the Cowboys a first down on the 1, thanks to the pass interference penalty. The Cowboys would score on the next play on a pass from Romo to John Phillips.
- Felix Draw, Face Mask
What a huge turn of events there early in the second quarter. The Eagles had just scored to tie the game on a touchdown that silenced this crowed momentarily. Then, Romo looked to be intercepted and returned to the 14, but a challenge by the Cowboys correctly overturned the call, stating the ball hit the ground before the pick. On the next play, a second-and-10 from the Cowboys' 15, Felix Jones busted up the middle for 13 yards and then drew 15 more for a facemask. Instead of the Eagles going in for a score, the Cowboys got the ball back and had a long drive of their own, scoring a go-ahead touchdown on a Tashard Choice run from the one for a 14-7 lead.
- Vick Gives It Back
On his first play for the Eagles, Michael Vick threw a game-tying touchdown of 76 yards. On his second play, his fumble led to a touchdown for the Cowboys. With Dallas leading 20-7 late in the second quarter, Vick had trouble with the handoff exchange to Leonard Weaver, putting the ball on the turf. Vick couldn't get his hands back in front of him in time to recover the ball, which was pounced on by Bobby Carpenter at the Eagles' 18. Three plays later, Miles Austin caught a 6-yard touchdown pass for a 24-7 lead.
- Bradie's Strip & Recover
The Eagles were trying to get some late points, and momentum, before halftime and had moved the ball inside Cowboys territory for the first time all game. But a dump-off pass to Leonard Weaver over the middle, instead became a favorable play for Dallas. Bradie James was able to strip the ball from Weaver's hands and then recovered it at the Cowboys' 42 with just 51 seconds until the half. That was still enough time to get into field goal range as Shaun Suisham kept the momentum rolling with a 48-yard field goal, extending the lead to 27-7.