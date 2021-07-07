Role Call | 2021

Role Call: Coyle Brings Speed To Safety Position

Jul 07, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Auping_Jonny-HS20
Jonny Auping

Star Magazine Contributor

Role-Call-Coyle-Brings-Speed-To-Safety-Position-hero

Safety Measures

Tyler Coyle went undrafted, but his speed and jumping ability looked more than enticing at his NFL Pro Day

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue the series with safety Tyler Coyle.)

How He Got Here: After playing in over 30 games during a successful career at UConn (261 tackles and three interceptions), Coyle was a graduate transfer at Purdue last year, where he played a shortened Big 10 season. In three games with Purdue, he showed versatility by lining up at linebacker. He was undrafted, but clearly the Cowboys had their eyes on him prior to the entire draft process. He ran a 4.36 40-yard dash during his Pro Day. Shortly after the conclusion of the draft the Cowboys signed him hoping he might prove to the coaching staff that he has value on special teams or even at safety.

What's Next: The challenge for any undrafted free agent is to come away from training camp with a spot on the 53-man roster. That will be a particularly tough task this year considering all the draft picks the Cowboys had in 2021 who will, in theory, have a leg up on the undrafted guys. Coyle has a lot of qualities you'd hope for in a guy that it's nice to have available in the locker room. Five years of college, including a graduate season, speaks well of his maturity. The other big notion working in Coyle's favor is that the team did not use any of those draft picks on a safety, and Damontae Kazee, who they signed in free agency, is coming off of a major injury. Coyle may have never become a star in college, but it's pretty undeniable that he brings athleticism and speed to the safety position, which is a big question mark for the defense at the moment. If Coyle can use training camp to prove that he's a reliable special teams player then it may justify keeping him on the roster and having another option at safety. The practice squad is another likely option for Coyle.

Bet You Didn't Know: Coyle was a star in track and field during his high school career in Connecticut, specifically high jump, long jump, and the 4x200 relay. In fact, in the 2015-2016 season he was the first high school athlete in the entire nation to clear 6-feet, 10 inches in his high jump that season. It's no wonder he succeeded at safety.

Quotable: "Honestly, I'm still mad I got a 39-inch vertical. Overall, I thought it was an A- or B+ type of performance." -Tyler Coyle, on his Pro Day showing

Related Content

news

Role Call: What Carlos Watkins Adds To D-Line

Free agent addition Carlos Watkins brings toughness and versatility to the defensive line, and he's looking forward to putting the pads on in training camp later this month.
news

Role Call: Jabril Cox Should Get Snaps Right Away

Jabril Cox joins a linebacker group that has two former Pro Bowlers and this year's first-round pick. But don't expect him to be relegated to just special teams as the Cowboys will likely find a role for him on defense.
news

Role Call: Tarell Basham's Big Opportunity

The Cowboys took a close look at Tarell Basham in 2017 when he was a draft prospect. Now, he joins the defensive line as a veteran who may be able to make a difference.
news

Role Call: 7th-Round Pick Has Impressive Résumé

Few NFL offensive lines can match the talent and experience on the Cowboys, but seventh-round pick Matt Farniok's versatility gives him a chance to compete for a roster spot.
news

Role Call: Will Be Easy To Spot Bohanna's Position

The Cowboys haven't had many players that look like Quinton Bohanna. The sixth-round pick from Kentucky will have a few roles, but none more important than merely taking up space.
news

Role Call: Local Star Aims to Make Roster

In the modern NFL, there's no guarantee that a team will even keep a fullback on the roster. Can undrafted rookie Nick Ralston convince the Cowboys he's worth a roster spot?
news

Role Call: Realistic Expectations For Kelvin Joseph

A year after watching second-round cornerback Trevon Diggs slide into the starting lineup as a rookie, the Cowboys can only wonder, and hope, that Kelvin Joseph will be on the same track.
news

Role Call: How Odighizuwa Lands A Starting Spot

Third-round pick Osa Odighizuwa shined in OTAs and minicamp. Will he put the pressure on the coaching staff in training camp to make him a starter?
news

Role Call: How Flag Football Led WR To Cowboys

From a flag football league last fall to a training camp opportunity with the Cowboys this summer, former Ohio State star WR Johnnie Dixon is ready to compete.
news

Role Call: What New Deep Snapper Brings

It has been a while since the Cowboys welcomed a new deep snapper to the mix but veteran Jake McQuaide isn't such a new face to the players and coaches alongside him.
news

Role Call: Can Sprinkle Capitalize On Experience?

After four seasons with Washington, Jeremy Sprinkle will add more experience to the tight end group in Dallas.
Advertising