Nick Harris

Sam Williams Has Specific Sack Goals For 2023 

Jun 01, 2023 at 11:31 AM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

20230523 DAL Sam Williams07
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
23 May 2023: Sam Williams (54) of the Dallas Cowboys during an OTA practice at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — Going into year two, there's a combined sense of tranquility and hunger with 2022 second-round pick defensive end Sam Williams that has started to radiate within the defense.

Despite taking advantage of his opportunities that excited fans in year one in accounting for 15 tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble, Williams doesn't feel like he has even reached the surface of his potential as an NFL player.

"I didn't live up to what I wanted," Williams said. "Nothing is ever how I expect it in most situations, but all I can do is learn from it and enjoy the process. When I first got here, I was saying I need it and want it now instead of learning the technique."

Becoming a more fundamental player has become the focus of the offseason for Williams as he looks to take the knowledge he gained from last season and apply it this offseason ahead of a promising sophomore campaign.

"I knew I could play football but I had to learn to play in the NFL," he said. "Everybody can play football but not everyone can play at the top level. That's what I'm focused on this year. Learn the process, take it all in and apply it on the field."

Dallas has one of its healthiest pass rushing groups in recent memory with talent top-to-bottom on both sides of the defensive line and in the interior. While the group is stacked, Williams sees a firm role for himself to contribute if given the opportunity in 2023.

"Everyday is a new opportunity for me," Williams said. "Knock on wood, but if a man goes down, I'm next up. If I outplay somebody, then maybe I'm starting. Everyday is an opportunity to show that I deserve to be on the field. I need and want to be on the field."

In order to reach his goal for year two, taking advantage of any opportunity would be crucial as he looks to reach an echelon that would put him among the best young pass rushers in the league.

"I need ten sacks," Williams said. "Ten sacks will open up a lot of opportunities for me. Obviously the team goal is to win a championship, but my personal goal and what I'm working towards is getting better with my hands and I need ten sacks."

The support around the building for Williams to reach that goal has been both humbling and rewarding as he walks into the locker room everyday excited to be a part of what the players themselves would consider one of the top defenses in the league.

"I love it here. Even last year, this is my happy place. It's straight happiness around a good group of guys in a good environment."

"I don't think there is a ceiling for this group. We can go as high as we want to."

Related Content

news

CeeDee Lamb 'Not Distracted' With Extension Talk

While a looming contract extension for fourth-year wide receiver CeeDee Lamb exists in the air in Dallas, the two-time Pro Bowler has his focus in other places going deeper into the offseason.

news

McCarthy Downplays Potential D-Hop Addition

Despite a big push from fans, Mike McCarthy communicated on Thursday that there won't be a huge focus on potentially adding DeAndre Hopkins after his release earlier this week.

news

Luepke Focused On Being Best Version of Himself

North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke sticks out among a talented undrafted free agent group as a potential roster mainstay, but the Wisconsin native is just taking it day-by-day.

news

Will Grier on NFL's New QB3 Rule: 'I Love It'

Third-string quarterback Will Grier is excited about the expanded opportunities for him under the new 'QB3' rule, but his focus remains on building off of his 2022 training camp momentum.

news

Left Guard Candidates Sound Off on Competition

With the situation at left guard remaining fluid, candidates for the position sound off on each of their perspectives on the battle as OTAs power on.

news

Pollard, Steele Return to Field in Limited Capacity

Tony Pollard and Terence Steele returned to the field this week in a limited capacity for OTAs for the first time since each suffered a season-ending injury in 2022.

news

Five Key Position Battles for Cowboys Defense

With the Cowboys defense experiencing carousel at all three levels this offseason, intriguing battles await ahead of the preseason in three months.

news

Mailbag: Bringing An Edge Back To The OL?

In listening to Zack Martin talk about the new O-line coach,  he mentioned they needed to get their "edge" back. Was this a big problem in recent year?

news

Fehoko Jr. Excelling on Backbone of Poly Culture

In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Viliami Fehoko Jr. explains how his Samoan and Tongan descent has helped vault him to the NFL.

news

Mailbag: Could Any Players Be Used in Trades?

Is there anyone on the current roster the Cowboys might be looking to trade to add some O-line depth or possibly picks for next year?

news

Gallup Ready for Big Comeback Season in 2023

Despite a frustrating last two seasons riddled with injury, Michael Gallup is feeling more confident than ever in a big comeback season in 2023.

Advertising