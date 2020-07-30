Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 11:00 AM

Season Ticket Holder Options For The 2020 Season

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Season-Ticket-Holder-Options-For-The-2020-Season-hero
AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The Dallas Cowboys announced options today for season ticket holders for the 2020 season. Following the policies set by the National Football League, along with government and CDC guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, capacity at AT&T Stadium will be limited and therefore, Dallas Cowboys season tickets will not be available for the 2020 season and will resume in the 2021 NFL season.

The Cowboys today are sending season ticket holders an e-mail communication offering them specific guidance for the upcoming season. For the 2020 season, all season ticket holders must submit their selections and acknowledgement of the below options:

Single Game Ticket Options for the 2020 Season:

  • Season ticket holders can choose to opt-in for the opportunity to purchase a limited number of tickets for a limited number of games this season. Season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase these tickets. It is also important to note that the single game tickets could be in different locations from their normal seats. Single game tickets and parking will be available to purchase via SeatGeek.com. Season ticket holders will receive an email with on-sale information at the end of August if they choose to select this option.
  • Season ticket holders may also decline the opportunity to purchase single game tickets for the 2020 season. If season ticket holders select this option, then they may not have access to tickets for the 2020 season – they will be able to purchase them through the open platform, but we expect inventory to be extremely limited and they may not be able to get tickets. Season ticket holders will still retain tenure, seat location and associated benefits for the 2021 season and beyond.

Season Ticket Invoice Credit (if applicable):

Season ticket holders who have paid their ticket invoice will have the option to apply the credit to future ticket purchases or receive a refund to their original method of payment.  

In light of the changes to the 2020 season, we are excited to announce that the Dallas Cowboys will be adding an additional year to the term of seat option agreement(s). This will include an added year of seat location, benefits, and season ticket holder perks associated with their agreement. No seat option payment will be required for the additional year. All seat option fees to date are non-refundable.

Fans who have purchased single game tickets from an official NFL licensed channel for games this season will receive communication from that point of purchase regarding the cancellation of tickets and process to obtain a credit or refund.

