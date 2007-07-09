Secondary Again Hinges On Free Safety

Ken Hamlin turns out to be the Cowboys' most consistent safety this season. Sure, Williams might return to the Pro Bowl for a fifth consecutive year, and this new defense might even be a better fit for him at strong safety. But Hamlin just might be exactly what the Cowboys have been looking for as a centerfield safety. The Cowboys will likely use second-year pro Pat Watkins in different packages to get him more involved. Don't be surprised to see Watkins and Hamlin back deep in passing situations, with Williams closer to the line of scrimmage in a nickel or dime linebacker role. Remember, Hamlin is also a big-time hitter and could play some strong safety in selective packages.

Fitting In Projected Starters:

Solid Backups:

Uphill Climb:

- New scheme might play more to his strengths.- Have the Cowboys finally answered FS concerns?- Nagging knee injuries affected him in 2006.- More of a tackler (68) than ball thief. That needs to change.- Not slowing down; 13-year vet still provides valuable experience.- Might not be the answer at safety, but still needed on special teams.- Needs to be more than special teams contributor.- Like Reeves, has to showcase his experience to hold off rookies.- Could battle Hamlin for starting job. Nickel defense seems likely.- Good special teams performer, but will need to show more than that.- Watch out for this guy. Veteran cornerback has some ability.- Cowboys like his athleticism. Needs to show it off at camp.- Moved from WR to safety last year. One of team's top athletes.- Looked good in mini-camps. Can match up against bigger receivers.- Great athleticism but hasn't faced top competition in college.- Rookie safety from Central Arkansas needs to make plays early.