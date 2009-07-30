- A VIP Opening Day package for the home opener, which includes sideline passes. * A flag football game at Cowboys Stadium for the winner and 19 of his or her closest friends, hosted by a former Cowboys player. * Player-for-a-day and broadcaster-for-a-day prizes, which include sideline passes and an assortment of memorabilia. * A Cowboys golf package, in which the winner and two friends gets to play a round with a former Cowboys player. * An ultimate home viewing party for an away Cowboys game.
Silver And Blue Debut
Jul 30, 2009 at 08:37 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.