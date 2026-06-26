Spagnola: Gary just what the doctor ordered

FRISCO, Texas – Time to revive an old tradition this time of year, with the Fourth lurking just around the corner and the Cowboys' departure for training exactly one month from Saturday on July 27.

My nomination for Mr. Indispensable. You know, the Cowboys player for the 2026 NFL season they just can't do without. The guy they need to succeed.

And qualifying for this trophy-less award is within reason. Like every year for the last umpteen years, the quarterback would be the low-hanging fruit nomination. Could have chosen Dak Prescott during every one of his previous 10 seasons. No brainer. And think about it: Since Dak sent the injured Tony Romo into retirement in his 2016 rookie year, the Cowboys have only suffered through three losing seasons:

In 2020, when Dak suffered his season-ending, torn-up lower leg/ankle in the fifth game, the Cowboys finishing 6-10.

In 2024, when Dak suffered his season-ending, torn-from-the-bone hamstring tendon in the eighth game, the Cowboys finishing 7-10.

In 2025, this being the outlier, Dak started all 17 games, yet for the first time in his 10-year career, suffered a losing season at 7-9-1. Even his top offense was unable to offset the franchise's worst defense.

Only once in Dak's career have the Cowboys overcome his multiple-game absence, that being in 2022 when he suffered a broken thumb in the season opener, missing the next five games. But thanks to backup Cooper Rush going 4-1 in those starts, that enabled Dallas to finish the season 12-5.

So think about it: With Dak under center for at least 12 starts, the Cowboys have finished seven of those 10 seasons without a losing record, six winning and the 8-8 of 2019. And five of those were playoff years.

See, mighty indispensable.

Now then, considering the running back room, too obvious to select Javonte Williams, right? The Cowboys' lead guy last season had 1,201 rushing yards and 13 total touchdowns, which is three times more rushing yards than the rest of the running backs currently on the roster – minus fullback Hunter Luepke – have totaled career NFL snaps (384).

After that, coming in a close second are defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, cornerback DaRon Bland and guard Tyler Smith. And true, nothing but a bunch of youngin's still trying to make their NFL way behind them to make their case.

But here is who I'm settling on for Mr. Indispensable for 2026:

Rashan Gary, 3-4 outside linebacker/defensive end, but maybe, just maybe, the most prominent acquisition of the offseason. The Cowboys merely traded a 2027 fourth-round draft pick to Green Bay for the now eighth-year veteran.

The Cowboys head into this 2026 season without nary a one of their previous all-time single-season sack leaders. For a recent-history refresher, gone is last year's leader Jadeveon Clowney (8½), gone is previous four-time leader Micah Parsons, gone is previous three-time leader DeMarcus Lawrence, and long gone are Robert Quinn, Benson Mayowa, Jeremy Mincey and Jason Hatcher. And of those not named Micah, D-Law had the high of 14½ in 2017, taking us all the way back to the eight years of DeMarcus Ware (2005-12). In 2008, the Hall of Famer set the Cowboys' single-season record at 20, since sacks became an official NFL record in 1982.

This means Gary, with 7½ sacks last year playing for Green Bay and 46½ career sacks, would have led the Cowboys a season ago until Clowney bagged three in the final game to break the tie at 5½ with the returning James Houston.

Because if we break down the Cowboys' sack totals from 2025, why, their 35 left them in a five-way tie for 22nd in the NFL. But for perspective, that was 33 behind Denver's league-leading 68. And the Cowboys' 35 is the team's second-fewest over the past 10 seasons, only the COVID-infected year of 2020 with fewer (31). And get this, last year's total was 21 fewer than the 52 of 2024.

For further perspective on the need at the defensive end position, 17 of those 35 sacks have gone out the door, the lead returner being Houston, with Kenny Clark's three next. Get my needy drift?

Sure, the Cowboys spent their second of two first-round draft choices on Malachi Lawrence, a 3-4 defensive end but potential edge on the nickel. Sure, they spent their third-round draft choice on Jaishawn Barham, an inside linebacker/edge at Michigan with pass rush capability. But these are rookies.

Sure, they spent last year's second-round draft choice on promising edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, who should be ready for the start of training camp after hip surgery. He did have 45 total tackles and two sacks while starting nine of 17 games last year. And the Cowboys still haven't given up on 2022 second-rounder Sam Williams, bringing the fifth-year player back on a one-year deal. He had only one sack last year (5 starts in 17 games), coming off his 2024 season-ending ACL tear in training camp. They are still waiting for him to blossom.

So yeah, Gary.

But Gary's best attribute might just be his ability to play the run. This 2024 Pro Bowler is a sneaky 6-5, 277, the impetus for head coach Brian Schottenheimer to call him a "grown-ass man." And believe me, if watching video, he's not out there as a single-minded sack-seeker. He will tackle, evidenced by last year's 48 total takedowns with the Packers, 7½ for losses. Over his career, Gary has totaled 271 tackles, 46 TFLs and 11 QB hits. There is not a soul in that defensive end room with numbers or history like that.

Now, to me, think DeMarcus Lawrence when we're talking about Gary, and remember, Lawrence was the Cowboys' best run-stopping defensive lineman when he was here, yet still a pass-rushing threat, even if his sack numbers weren't always double-digit. Pressures do count, and last year in Green Bay, Gary had 54 QB pressures, upping his career count to just less than 350. Those 54 would have led the Cowboys in 2025, as Osa Odighizuwa was the leader with 46, and as we know, the Cowboys traded him away to the 49ers for the third-round draft choice they turned into Barham. Next on the pressure list is Kenny Clark, Gary's former Packers teammate, followed by Ezeiruaku's 42, which is the reason the Cowboys are hopeful he'll take the next step in 2026.

A lot has been made of Christian Parker's arrival as defensive coordinator, Caleb Downs and them as draft choices, the addition of the corners and safeties, along with a healthy Shavon Revel in his second season. But seemingly overlooked has been Gary.

"I'm a dog man," Gary said in a recent interview. "Play with a lot of effort, cause a lot of pressure. I don't think a lot of people like to go against me. So I'm just bringing the same energy, same hustle, same mentality."