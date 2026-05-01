Spagnola: Overhaul in progress around here

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys held the first of a three-day rookie minicamp out here on a somewhat windy, chilly Friday at The Star.

Here is what stood out to me, other than the unseasonably cool weather for the first day of May in these parts. There are 22 newbies in helmets and jerseys, along with six more workout guys, including 25-year-old Western Kentucky undrafted rookie quarterback Maverick McIvor,so they would have someone to throw passes during this drill-heavy session. Also a guy with the familiar name of Switzer, this one Zach Switzer. And yes, former OU and Cowboys Super Bowl-winning head coach Barry's grandson.

Had the opportunity to interact during interviews with the majority of the seven draft choices, five of those guys defensive players among the bunch, foremost including safety Caleb Downs, outside linebacker Malachai Lawrence, linebacker Jaishawn Barham and defensive lineman LT Overton as well as offensive tackle Drew Shelton. Darn sharp youngin's, and goodness knows after last season this team needing an influx of smart football players.

That's a good start.

But here was the overreaching one:

Usually, like when growing up, invoking the word "overhaul" pertained to a car. You know, the engine, transmission, upholstery, things like that, especially when dealing with my aging 1968 Mustang back then. But not like this.

Today, ever since the start of the new year, free agency and trade season, then the draft and inking those undrafted free agents, the Cowboys, and for good reason, are "overhauling" this team and especially this defense. And that's what should happen after suffering through two consecutive losing seasons for the first time since those three consecutive 5-11 seasons from 2000-02. That's what should be happening when missing the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 2019-20 and just the second time since 2010-13.

That's what should happen when tortured this past season with one of the worst defenses, if not the worst, in franchise history, highly contributing to the 7-9-1 season when giving up a franchise single-season record 511 points. That was 38 more than the previous mark of 473 in the 16-game season of 2020, but a defensive continuation of the 2024 season from what had been the second most points given up (468).

So let's start here with the hire of the fourth defensive coordinator in four years, Christian Parker, running the show. Count Parker as one of eight new defensive assistants on the nine-man staff, the only holdover from last year being assistant linebackers coach J.J. Clark.

Hey, why not?

And the guy who had to sign off all this franchise overhauling, owner, prez and GM Jerry Jones came prepared during this past Saturday's post-draft press conference with a ledger sheet.

With the addition in the first round of Downs and Lawrence, there are five of the Cowboys' own first-round draft choices on the roster, including the Three Tylers on the offensive line, Smith, Guyton and Booker. Plus, there are trade additions from this time last year, making it eight with Kenny Clark, Quinnen Williams and now Rashan Gary.

Now then, when walking through the locker room Friday, charted down 19 new names above lockers, 11 of those defensive players, including recently added veteran linebacker Dee Winters (starter in 27of 32 games the past two seasons with the Niners). At this point, he isconsidered to be a starting inside linebacker and potentially a wearer of the communication Green Dot, signifying the guy relaying the defensive calls coming in from Parker.

So if adding the 22 guys participating in the rookie minicamp to the 90-man roster, that should bring the Cowboys with rights to a full house.

"The facts are, we have executed on a dramatic change," Jones said following Saturday's final day of the draft, while continuing to point out the change in defensive scheme, at least in base defense, from a 4-3 to a 3-4.

This also means that 15 players starting at least one game from last year's team are gone, including seven starters from the 2025 season-opening defensive lineup and six from Game 14 of the season. Gone unsigned or traded are the likes of Jadeveon Clowney, Osa Odighizuwa, Trevon Diggs, Kenneth Murray, Logan Wilson, Donovan Wilson, Jack Sanborn, Dante Fowler, Solomon Thomas, Kaiir Elam and sadly Marshawn Kneeland.

"It's been a dramatic change in the bones of whatever it takes to step out here and play some defense," Jerry said. "Now we'll see where we go from here."

Parker, after this rookie workout that was limited to just position drills focusing on technique, was sly enough not to proclaim anyone a starter or where this influx of versatile players like Downs, Lawrence, Barham, Winters, Gary, Overton, Cobie Durant, Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke would be playing.

Take Downs. Probably playing all over the place. Lawerence, likely to start off as a 3-4 defensive end who also could rush the QB on nickel. Barham starting off as an inside linebacker but with outside pass rush capability. Overton, likely at defensive tackle, but that also means a 1-tech in a three-man line. Winters, an outside linebacker in San Francisco, but with inside linebacker in 3-4 capabilities.

Another impression:

"You just want as many good players as you can possibly find, and it's our job to figure it from there," was Parker's overreaching declaration. "Naturally really good football players that are smart and play the right way with intensity, like those are naturally going to be versatile players. I think we just wanted as many good players as we could find."

Down with that.

Eh, take Downs. Said he already has checked out Eagles game film from last season to get an idea of what Parker likely will be devising in his Cowboys scheme.

Ask Lawrence who he likes to model his game after, the answer came "Chandler Jones, for how he used his length," he said of the four-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman.

Then there's Barham (BAR-ham), who mentioned on Thursday how hard he will work, the intensity he will play with, no matter if it's at inside linebacker or defensive end. Then on Friday, Barham stated when asked about position flex, "I play football," which elicited the question about his versatility, if he could participate in the old "Oklahoma drill," where it's a defensive player going one-on-one with the ball carrier. He glared at the person asking the question and said, half-kidding we think, "We can find out."

Fat chance of that happening.

And we'll wrap up here with Overton, who started off his career at Texas A&M and finished up with two years at Alabama, knowing he will be asked to play defensive tackle, maybe some defensive end as a powerful pass rusher or possibly nose tackle. He said he's always relied on following "the eyes and the ears of the vets" to learn from.

Well, LT, does that include the eyes and ears of now teammate and former Crimson Tide defensive line standout and first-round draft choice Quinnen Williams?

"Oh yeah, I can't wait. I'll learn so much from him," Overton said. "He's an old head."

So these first day snippets of minicamp, with the new gang all here, might give you a better idea of Jerry's dramatic bones change around here. And as Overton added, this football is about "accountability and responsibility."

See what I mean? Good answer.