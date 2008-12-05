Star: Cowboys, Steelers Used To Play Regularly

First Win, Sept. 17, 1961:
Yes, the Steelers hold the distinction of handing the Cowboys their first loss as well as their first victory in franchise history. Alas, for Dallas, the latter didn't come in that inaugural 1960 campaign as the team finished 0-11-1.
Offensive Explosion, Oct. 30, 1966:
En route to the Cowboys first postseason berth, not to mention their first conference title, Dallas scored 45 points in the second and third quarters alone in defeating the visiting Steelers, 52-21. The win, which came in front of nearly 60,000 fans at the Cotton Bowl, improved the Cowboys to 5-1-1 and restored confidence that this was indeed the year. After an impressive 4-0 start, the Cowboys were coming off a tie at St. Louis and a loss at Cleveland.
The Bob Hayes Show, Oct. 22, 1967:
The first touchdown strike from Craig Morton came in the first quarter and covered 55 yards, but second-year wideout Bob Hayes was just getting loose at that point. He hauled in another scoring grab in the second quarter, this one from 35 yards.
More Hayes, Dec. 8, 1968:
Talk about big plays, the Cowboys scored their final three touchdowns of this 28-7 home win from 90, 53 and 65 yards out. And of course, the Olympic gold medal sprinter played a significant role.
Eight Straight, Oct. 8, 1972:
This 17-13 home win marked the eighth straight Cowboys win against the Steelers. Incidentally, Pittsburgh won the next five meetings between the teams, including a pair of Super Bowls.
Super Bowl X, Jan. 18, 1976:
In one of the most disappointing defeats in Cowboys franchise history, the Steelers beat Dallas, 21-17, at the Orange Bowl in Miami for their second straight Super Bowl win. The Cowboys' last-ditch effort fell short when Glen Edwards intercepted a Roger Staubach pass in the end zone as time expired. The pass was a Hail Mary at best from 38 yards out.
Super Bowl XIII, Jan. 21, 1979:
While Super Bowl X was disappointing, this one was tenfold in terms of frustration and pain. In fact, many longtime Cowboys fans still speak of this game with exasperation.
MNF Season-Opener, Sept. 13, 1982:
In the first of five straight MNF season-openers involving "America's Team," the Cowboys nearly overcame four turnovers behind Danny White's 347 yards and four TD passes, but fell nonetheless to Pittsburgh, 36-28. Both Tony Hill and Doug Cosbie cracked the century mark in receiving yards.
Emmitt, the Playmaker and Boniol, Sept. 4, 1994:
In yet another season-opener between the teams, Dallas defeated the host Steelers, 26-9.
Super Bowl XXX, Jan. 28, 1996:
The only franchises to meet in three Super Bowls, Dallas defeated Pittsburgh, 27-17, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz., behind a pair of interceptions from the game's MVP, defensive back Larry Brown.