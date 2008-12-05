Star: Cowboys, Steelers Used To Play Regularly

Offensive Explosion, Oct. 30, 1966:

En route to the Cowboys first postseason berth, not to mention their first conference title, Dallas scored 45 points in the second and third quarters alone in defeating the visiting Steelers, 52-21. The win, which came in front of nearly 60,000 fans at the Cotton Bowl, improved the Cowboys to 5-1-1 and restored confidence that this was indeed the year. After an impressive 4-0 start, the Cowboys were coming off a tie at St. Louis and a loss at Cleveland.