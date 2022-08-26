Stars Shine Bright at Inaugural Season Kickoff Event

FRISCO, Texas – Thursday showcased an event unlike any other from Ford Center at The Star. The inaugural Season Kickoff presented by Blockchain.com lit up the night with awards and presentations from Dallas Cowboys players and legends from all generations.
A precession of players, coaches, and family walked the blue carpet on Tostitos Championship Plaza to enter Ford Center. Following a brief mingling session, the show began fashion as the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders welcomed the crowd in with a grand opening routine before a 50-yard videoboard lifted to reveal the entire 2022 Cowboys roster. Led by head coach Mike McCarthy, the team took their seats begin the night.
Clad in a royal blue suit jacket that was trimmed in a light grey collar, the night's host Michael Irvin led the crowd through a night of interviews and jokes. Aside from highlight videos and friendly banter between Irvin and other members of the audience, the event was fueled by the actual awards.
View of the Dallas Cowboys Blue-Carpet event at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, TX.
Here's a rundown of the award winners for the evening:
- Micah Parsons won the "Playmaker Award," which was presented by Blockchain.com. Fittingly, the award was presented by Irvin, also known as "The Playmaker." But the award was named for the player who had a standout season on the field in 2021. No one on the team dominated as much as Parsons, who was the unanimous NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-Pro.
- The Breakthrough Award, presented by Invisalign, went to Trevon Diggs, who had a franchise-record tying 11 interceptions in 2021, in just his second season. The award was presented by Everson Walls, who shares the record that he set 40 years earlier in 1981.
- Dak Prescott took home the "Beyond the Gridiron Award" for his off-the-field work in the community. The award was presented by UnitedHealth Group. Dak was the Cowboys' nominee for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. His Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation raises money for those facing cancer or other life-altering situations. He's also been a strong advocate for mental health awareness and social justice.
View of the Dallas Cowboys Inaugural Season Kickoff Event at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, TX.
- The "Earn the Star Award" honors players who defied the odds to make the roster or even the starting lineup. Terence Steele, an undrafted rookie in 2020, is now the starter at right tackle and one of the key members of the offensive line.
- The Cowboys also introduced a media award that was voted on by current Cowboys players and presented by Micah Parsons. "The Write Way: Player's Choice Award" went to USA Today beat writer Jori Epstein.
- Everson Walls took home the "Tom Landry Legends Award" who was presented by both Michael Irvin and a special appearance by the great Roger Staubach. Walls played most of his career in Dallas under Landry. He played from 1981-89 in Dallas and 13 seasons overall.
In all, the night was one to remember full of fun, a look back at how the Dallas Cowboys organization has developed and a look to the season ahead. Expectations, goals, and the overall legacy of the organization were all discussed, but it was the fellowship and fanfare of the night that stole the show.