Stat Pack: Brown, D-Law Get Rare Sack & Pick 

Here is a deeper look at five statistics from the Cowboys' 31-23 victory over the Redskins:

2.5 –

As Amari Cooper showed against the Redskins, he can get open and then he's got speed to burn. According to the NFL's Next Gen stats, his "expected" yards after the catch – based on a number factors like how close the defender is to him and how fast he's traveling – is 3.9 yards. But his "actual" yards after the catch average is 6.5 yards. That differential of plus 2.5 yards is tied for the fifth-highest mark in the league. Also, on his 90-yard touchdown run, he was clocked at 20.82 miles per hour, the fastest time for a Cowboys ball-carrier this season.

3 –

This was the first time since Dec. 12, 2018 against Tampa Bay that the Cowboys have had at least three interceptions in a game. Dallas has not lost a game when recording three or more since Oct. 25, 2010, having now won seven straight. This was also the 13th time in their long history against the Redskins that the Cowboys have totaled at least three picks in a game vs. Washington. They are now 12-1 in those outings.

1 –

Cornerback Anthony Brown finished the game with both a sack and an interception while defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had a half-sack and an interception. According to Pro Football Reference, they became the 19th and 20th players (25th and 26th times overall) to record both in a game. But this was only the second time in Cowboys history that two players were in on a sack and an interception in the same game. On Sept. 11, 1983, safety Bill Bates and linebacker Anthony Dickerson both had an interception and a sack in a 34-17 win at the St. Louis Cardinals.

90 –

Cooper's 90-yard touchdown reception was tied for the third-longest pass play in Cowboys history. It was the longest since Troy Aikman connected with Jason Tucker for 90 yards on Jan. 2, 2000 against the Giants. Aikman also had a 90-yarder with Alvin Harper on Nov. 13, 1994 at San Francisco while Roger Staubach and Tony Dorsett combined for a 91-yard pass play on Sept. 4, 1978 against Baltimore. The longest in team history was a 95-yard play on a pass from Don Meredith to Olympic speedster Bob Hayes on Nov. 13, 1966 at Washington.

7 –

Getting off to a fast start seemingly helps. This game marked only the second time this season that the Cowboys have scored a touchdown on their opening drive. The other was in Week 2 against the Giants with both games ending in victories. But it was also the eighth time in 11 games that Dallas has put points on the board first. In those contests, the Cowboys are 6-2. When their opponent scores first, the team is 0-3.

Milestones

Team Notes

· The Dallas Cowboys hosted their 51st game on Thanksgiving Day, and with the victory, Dallas improved its all-time Thanksgiving Day record to 31-19-1.

· The victory was also the eighth against the Redskins, first since 2016, which is their most against any opponent on Turkey Day. Dallas upped its record against Washington to 8-1 during the teams' holiday-high ninth matchup.

· Dallas improved its 2018 record in the NFC East to 3-1, and 5-3 overall in the NFC.

· It was the Cowboys' third win in a row, the longest since a three-game streak last season from Nov. 30 to Dec. 17.

· Dallas has not allowed a single opposing rusher over 100 yards in eight straight games, and 10-of-11 games played this season. They have also held opposing teams to under 100 net yards rushing in three straight games.

· DeMarcus Lawrence and Anthony Brown are the first Cowboys to record a sack statistic and an interception since Ronaldo McClain did it against Tennessee on Sept. Sept. 14, 2014.

· Dallas' offense notched 404 total net yards, its third-highest output this season and the third time the offense has reached 400 yards in a game.

Cole Beasley

· Cole Beasley reached 300 career receptions.

Amari Cooper

· Amari Cooper' 180 receiving yards are the most by a Cowboys receiver on Thanksgiving Day, and the most receiving yards by a Cowboys receiver since Dez Bryant had 224 against New Orleans on Dec. 23, 2010.

· It is also the first time Dallas has had a 100-yard receiver since Cole Beasley posted 101 yards against Jacksonville on Oct. 14 of this season.

· Cooper's 180 yards are the second-most of his career, and are tied for the third-most by any NFL receiver in a game this season behind only Kansas City's Tyreek Hill (215) and New Orleans' Michael Thomas (211).

· Cooper's eight receptions are tied for the fifth-most of his career.

· His 90-yard touchdown reception set a career-long, and is the longest reception by any NFL receiver in 2018. It was also the longest for the Cowboys since Jason Tucker had a 90-yard touchdown catch against the Giants on Jan. 2, 2000.

Ezekiel Elliott

· Ezekiel Elliott's 121 rushing yards allowed him to reach 1,000 on the season – his second career 1,000-yard rushing season.

· With two 1,000-yard rushing seasons, Elliott tied Calvin Hill (1972-73) and DeMarco Murray (2013-14) for the third-most in team history behind Emmitt Smith (11) and Tony Dorset (8).

· It was Elliott's 18th career 100-yard rushing game in the regular season, good for fourth all-time: Smith (76), Dorsett (43) and Murray (19).

· Dallas moved to 15-3 when Elliott tops 100 yards on the ground.

· It was will Elliott's third straight game over the century mark and tied the second-longest streak of his career (Oct. 8-29, 2017).

· Elliott became the first NFL runner this season to top 100 rushing yards against Washington.

· By totaling 26 carries, Elliott posted his 26th career game with at least 20 carries, which is third all-time: Smith (115) and Dorsett (57).

· With the win, the Cowboys improved to 20-6 in games in which Elliott rushes for 20-or-more carries.

· Elliott had one rushing touchdown to break a tie with Herschel Walker (27) and tie Ron Springs and DeMarco Murray (28) for eighth on the club's all-time list.

· Elliott's 28 rushing touchdowns are the second-most to Todd Gurley (32) by any NFL rusher since entering the league in 2016.

· Elliott's 22 receiving yards gave him 363 on the season to tie his 2016 total.

· Elliott has recorded over 100 yards from scrimmage in four straight game, tied for the fourth-longest streak of his career.

Zack Martin

· Zack Martin played and started in his 75th career – and consecutive - game.

Dak Prescott

· Dak Prescott recorded a 121.6 passer rating, his highest of the season.

· Prescott's 90-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper in the third quarter was the longest pass of his career, and the longest pass play by any duo in the NFL this season.

· Dak Prescott is the first Cowboys quarterback with two 40-yard touchdown passes in a single quarter since Tony Romo had two at Detroit on Oct. 27, 2013.

· With two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, Prescott posted his seventh such game in his career to break a tie with Roger Staubach for the most in team history.

· It was also Prescott's 12th career game with at least one passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown to break a tie with Steve Grogan for sole possession of the second-most by a player in his first three seasons in NFL history. Cam Newton holds the mark with 20.

· It was Prescott's third straight game with a rushing touchdown, the first time he has accomplished that in his career.

· Prescott had six rushing attempts to give him 58 on the season to top both his 2016 and 2017 totals (both at 57) and establish a single-season career-best.

Leighton Vander Esch