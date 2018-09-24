Stat Pack: Key Numbers & Milestones in Seattle

Here is a deeper look at five statistics from the Cowboys' 24-13 loss to the Seahawks:
127 –
Ezekiel Elliott finished the game with 127 rushing yards, the 13th time in his career that he's topped 100. However, this marked the most rushing yards he's ever had in a loss with the Cowboys now 9-3 in games in which he reaches the century mark.
498 –
It was a tough day at the office for Dak Prescott as he was under constant pressure. He finished with 168 yards passing, which now gives him 498 yards passing for the season. That's his lowest mark after three games in his young career. He had 767 yards passing through three outings in his rookie year of 2016 and 689 yards last year. The Cowboys are now 11-11 in games in which he doesn't throw for 200 yards, not counting the 2016 finale when he didn't play the whole game. But they are 3-6 the last nine times, dating back to last season.
27:16 –
The Cowboys have found success by controlling the clock with their offense, but they've struggled to do that so far this season. Through three games, they have yet to win the time of possession battle. Carolina narrowly controlled the clock, 30:36 to 29:24, the Giants held the advantage, 32:12 to 27:48, and now Seattle came out on top, 32:44 to 27:16. For the season, Dallas now has a 28:09 average time of possession, which ranks 26th in the league. The last time the Cowboys finished under 30:00 was in 2013 (29:02).
47 –
Tight end Geoff Swaim hauled in five passes for 47 yards against Seattle, which were both game highs for his career. He now has 65 yards through three outings, which is only 5 yards short of surpassing his season best of 69 yards set in 2016.
5 –
After sacking Eli Manning six times last week, the Cowboys saw their own quarterback, Dak Prescott sacked five times by the Seahawks. This comes on the heels of him being sacked six times by Carolina in Week 1. In all, the 11 sacks Dallas has given up on the year is the seventh most in the NFL. They're now on pace to surrender 58 sacks this season, which would be their most since giving up 60 sacks in 1986.
Milestones:
Tavon Austin
• Austin's scoring grab in the fourth quarter t marked his second consecutive game with a receiving touchdown – the first such streak since he last had two straight games in 2015 while with the Rams (Oct. 4-11).
• Austin also rushed once for 18 yards, the longest rush by a Cowboys wide receiver sin Lucky Whitehead had a 26-yard run against Green Bay on Oct. 16, 2016.
Ezekiel Elliott
• This marked Elliott's 13th career 100-yard rushing game in the regular season, his first in 2018. He now ranks fifth all-time in team history for 100-yard games behind Emmitt Smith (76), Tony Dorsett (43), DeMarco Murray (19) and Calvin Hill (16).
• Elliott posted five rushes of 10-plus yards in the game, tied for the second-most in a single game in his career. He had six carries for 10-plus yards against Tampa Bay on Dec. 18, 2016, his rookie season. This is the fifth time he has recorded five carries of 10-plus yards in a game, with the most recent coming at San Francisco on Oct. 22, 2017.
• Elliott averaged a big run (10-plus yards) on 31.3 percent of his 16 carries against the Seahawks, which is tied for the fourth-highest percentage against Seattle since 1994, when research on the stat began (min. 10 carries).
• Entering this game, Elliott had averaged a 10-plus yard rush on 12.2 percent of his career 596 carries, the seventh-highest percentage since the start of 2016.
• Elliott's 7.9 yards-per-rush in the game is the second-highest single-game average in his career (8.9, Oct. 9, 2016 against Cincinnati).
• On the season, Elliott has 48 carries for 274 yards. His 274 rushing yards in three games matches his first three games in his rookie year (2016) for yards in 23 fewer carries (71 for 274 in 2016).
• Elliott's 5.7 rushing yards-per-carry is the fourth highest in team history for rushers with 45-or-more attempts through the first three games behind Dorsett (1981, 7.5), Smith (1995, 6.3) and Hill (1969, 5.8):
• Elliott's 16 carries allowed him to become the 11th rusher in team history to reach 600 career carries (612).
• Elliott's attempts also allowed him to top Ron Springs (604) for 11th on the club's all-time carries list.
Rico Gathers
• Rico Gathers made his first career start when the Cowboys offense opened the game with a three tight end set.
Blake Jarwin
• Blake Jarwin made his first career start when the Cowboys offense opened the game with a three tight end set.
Chris Jones
• Chris Jones reached 150 career punts downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line, becoming the third player in franchise history to reach that mark.
Sean Lee
• Sean Lee made his 75th career start.
Dak Prescott
• Dak Prescott rushed two times for 21 yards, giving him 724 career rushing yards to pass Steve Pelluer (709) for the fourth-most career rushing yards by a Cowboys quarterback.