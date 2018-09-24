Stat Pack: Key Numbers & Milestones in Seattle

Here is a deeper look at five statistics from the Cowboys' 24-13 loss to the Seahawks:

127 –

Ezekiel Elliott finished the game with 127 rushing yards, the 13th time in his career that he's topped 100. However, this marked the most rushing yards he's ever had in a loss with the Cowboys now 9-3 in games in which he reaches the century mark.

498 –

It was a tough day at the office for Dak Prescott as he was under constant pressure. He finished with 168 yards passing, which now gives him 498 yards passing for the season. That's his lowest mark after three games in his young career. He had 767 yards passing through three outings in his rookie year of 2016 and 689 yards last year. The Cowboys are now 11-11 in games in which he doesn't throw for 200 yards, not counting the 2016 finale when he didn't play the whole game. But they are 3-6 the last nine times, dating back to last season.

27:16 –

The Cowboys have found success by controlling the clock with their offense, but they've struggled to do that so far this season. Through three games, they have yet to win the time of possession battle. Carolina narrowly controlled the clock, 30:36 to 29:24, the Giants held the advantage, 32:12 to 27:48, and now Seattle came out on top, 32:44 to 27:16. For the season, Dallas now has a 28:09 average time of possession, which ranks 26th in the league. The last time the Cowboys finished under 30:00 was in 2013 (29:02).

47 –

Tight end Geoff Swaim hauled in five passes for 47 yards against Seattle, which were both game highs for his career. He now has 65 yards through three outings, which is only 5 yards short of surpassing his season best of 69 yards set in 2016.

5 –