Stat Pack: Worst Road Start in 17 Seasons

Here is a deeper look at five statistics from the Cowboys' 20-17 loss at the Redskins:

• 17.8 – The Dallas defense continues to be outstanding. They are giving up an average of only 17.8 points per game, which ranks second in the league. The unit has yet to allow more than 24 points in a game and in three of the four losses has not surrendered more than 20 points. The Cowboys are on pace to give up 285 points on the season, which would be their lowest total since allowing 250 in 2009. Since 1978, when the NFL went to a 16-game schedule (and not counting the strike-shortened season of 1982), Dallas has given up fewer than 300 points 11 times. In each of the previous 11, they made the playoffs. In fact, they finished with at least 10 wins in 10 of those seasons.

• 8 – The Cowboys talked about improving their communication on the road. Perhaps penalties are a sign of that struggle. Dallas had eight penalties for 65 yards against the Redskins, and even worse, many came at the most inopportune times. In their four road losses, the Cowboys have averaged eight penalties for 69.25 yards. In the home wins, they are averaging four penalties for 30.67 yards.

• 4 – The Cowboys have now lost their first four road games of the season. The last time the team lost its first four came during the 2001 campaign, when they went on to finish 5-11. Only four other times in their history have the Cowboys lost their first four road games: 1989 (finishing with a 1-15 record); 1965 (7-7); 1963 (4-10); and 1960 (0-11-1).

• 33 – Not surprisingly, as Ezekiel Elliott goes, so goes the Cowboys. He rushed for just 33 yards on 15 attempts, a paltry 2.2 yards-per-carry average. It was the second-lowest output of his career, topping only the 8 yards he gained on nine tries at Denver on Sept. 17 of last season. Elliott has been held to fewer than 70 rushing yards five times in his career and the Cowboys are winless in those games. When he rushes for more than 70, the team is 22-4.

• 11 – All 11 of the Cowboys' possessions started on their side of the field with their best starting field position being their own 36, which was their final drive of the game. Five of those drives actually started inside their own 20. The Cowboys have had 77 possessions overall for the season, an average of 11 per game. But 23 times, or 30 percent of the time, they have had to start inside their own 20-yard line. From that, they have scored 33 points: 10 against the Giants (Win); 6 against Detroit (Win); 10 against Jacksonville (Win); and 7 at the Redskins (Loss). Only six times this season, or 8 percent, have they started a possession in enemy territory, and three of those came in the victory over Jacksonville. In those six series, they've put up 27 points.

Milestones

Team Notes

• The Cowboys defense didn't allow a single Washington rusher over 100 yards. This is the sixth time in seven games Dallas has not allowed a 100-yard rusher.

Cole Beasley

• Cole Beasley Beasley's seven receptions gave him 287 for his career to pass Frank Clarke (281) for 13th on the team's all-time receptions list

Ezekiel Elliott

• Ezekiel Elliott had 43 total scrimmage yards (34 rush; 9 receiving) to become the 20th player in franchise history to reach 4,000 career scrimmage yards (4,032).

Michael Gallup

• Michael Gallup caught three passes for a team-high 81 yards, both season and career highs, and one touchdown.

• Gallup's career-long 49-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter was the longest reception for a score by a Cowboys rookie since Ezekiel Elliott caught an 83-yard touchdown at Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.3, 2016. It was the longest by a Cowboys rookie wide receiver since Terrance Williams hauled in an 82-yard score against Denver on Oct. 6, 2013.

Allen Hurns

• Allen Hurns posted season bests in receptions (five) and receiving yards (74), both good for second on the team.

• Hurns' five catches allowed him to reach 200 for his career (202).

David Irving

• David Irving recorded his first sack of the season and now has 12.5 in his career.

Jourdan Lewis

• Jourdan Lewis notched his first career carry, rushing for 7 yards in the fourth quarter.

Brett Maher

• With one field goal in the game, Brett Maher has now posted the third-most field goals through a player's first seven career games as a Cowboy (16), trailing only Richie Cunningham (21) and Dan Bailey (17).

Dak Prescott

• Dak Prescott's rushing touchdown marked his second consecutive game with a score, the third such streak of his career.