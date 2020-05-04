Monday, May 04, 2020 12:00 PM

Statement From Jerry Jones On Don Shula

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that Hall of Fame coach Don Shula has passed away at the age of 90.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones released this statement on Shula's passing:

"On behalf of our family and the Dallas Cowboys organization, we extend our deepest sympathies to the entire Shula family. We are so grateful for the relationship we have shared with Don and Mary Anne through so many years, and our support, friendship and admiration will be with her always moving forward.

Don was not just an iconic figure in the history of our game, he was an American institution who always represented the highest levels of character, leadership and integrity. 

Being in his presence was always a special opportunity to rub shoulders with true greatness.  

His name and his legacy will serve to inspire all of the very best virtues of sportsmanship, competition and achievement in coaches for generations to come. There will never be another one like him."

