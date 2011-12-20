Tampa Win Has Romo Up For Air Award

Tony Romo's been playing lights out lately, never better than in the first half of Saturday's win over Tampa, when he had three passing touchdowns and one on a quarterback sneak.

The 23-of-30, 249-yard effort has Romo up for another FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week Award.

Also nominated this week are Drew Brees of New Orleans, who threw for 412 yards and five touchdowns in a blowout over Minnesota, and Detroit's Matt Stafford, who was 29-of-52 for 391 yards and four touchdowns in a come-from-behind win at Oakland.

Fans can vote for the award at NFL.com/FedEx.

Already this year Romo has been nominated twice and won the Air award once, for the route of Buffalo in Week 10, when he completed 88.5 percent of his passes with three touchdowns.