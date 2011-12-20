Tampa Win Has Romo Up For Air Award

Dec 20, 2011 at 01:51 AM

Tony Romo's been playing lights out lately, never better than in the first half of Saturday's win over Tampa, when he had three passing touchdowns and one on a quarterback sneak.

The 23-of-30, 249-yard effort has Romo up for another FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week Award.

Also nominated this week are Drew Brees of New Orleans, who threw for 412 yards and five touchdowns in a blowout over Minnesota, and Detroit's Matt Stafford, who was 29-of-52 for 391 yards and four touchdowns in a come-from-behind win at Oakland.

Fans can vote for the award at NFL.com/FedEx.

Already this year Romo has been nominated twice and won the Air award once, for the route of Buffalo in Week 10, when he completed 88.5 percent of his passes with three touchdowns.

DeMarco Murray won the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week honors for his franchise record-breaking 253-yard day against St. Louis.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

5 Bucks: The Stage Isn't Too Big For Cooper Rush

Bucky Brooks gives his weekly thoughts on the state of the Cowboys, including Cooper Rush's place as a starter and how the team needs to lean on the defense.

news

3 & Out: Charting 60 Elite Plays By Micah Parsons

Back with three quick topics about the Dallas Cowboys following Sunday's 20-17 bounce-back win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Updates: Houston Out, Targets to Tolbert?

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Mailbag: Assessing Tyler Smith's First Two Starts?

From what I saw watching highlights, Tyler Smith and Matt Farniok played a solid game against the Bengals. How would y'all assess their play?

Advertising