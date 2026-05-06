Tape Talk: 4 plays from the film room where Caleb Downs makes an impact

In the national championship game against Notre Dame in 2024, you see that on this play against Riley Leonard, who is now with the Colts. The Irish used Leonard's legs a lot in their CFP run, and the offense was successful because of it. Working in the red zone here, Leonard is going to look to scramble early to his right, where Downs was lined up in the slot/nickel position which he could see a lot of reps at in Dallas.

On this play, the angle Downs takes needs to be good in order to prevent Leonard from making a move past him to pick up yards. As Downs is coming downhill, he looks to keep himself square to Leonard and ends up taking away the opportunity to take his rush lane inside (with some help from his big defensive tackle). So, Leonard is essentially forced to go outside. Even though he and Downs get even at the 10-yard line, which in some cases would benefit the quarterback, Downs' angle took him towards the sideline and there's not a lot of grass for Leonard to work with. With Downs making a diving effort to push Leonard out of bounds, he's able to successfully keep him from picking up a first down.