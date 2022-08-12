TelevisaUnivision, Cowboys Announce Partnership

Aug 12, 2022
MIAMI, FL (Aug 12, 2022) – TelevisaUnivision, the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, announced today a multi-year commercial and media partnership with the Dallas Cowboys.

"The Dallas Cowboys are the most popular NFL team in Mexico and TelevisaUnivision enthusiastically embarks on this new venture as their international commercial partner. The team's long-standing history as a premier global sports franchise is in lockstep with our company's goal of bringing the very best to our Mexican sportsfanáticos," said Marco Liceaga, Senior Vice President of Sports Growth Enterprises at TelevisaUnivision. "With 55 years of tradition in the country, the Dallas Cowboys are more than just an NFL team, they are Mexico's NFL team" added Liceaga.

As part of agreement, TelevisaUnivision will become the Dallas Cowboys strategic commercial agent in Mexico, helping the team create a local brand building strategy, expand asset development, and bolster commercial sales. The Dallas Cowboys will increase its presence in the Mexico market and continue to build its fanbase outside of the United States through this strategic partnership.

This partnership guarantees TelevisaUnivision platforms media rights in Mexico to broadcast the team's preseason games. Additionally, it will deliver weekly content before and during the NFL season including training camp reports, analysis, interviews and behind the scenes access, providing Dallas Cowboys fans with unprecedented access to the team.

"The Dallas Cowboys proudly continue to innovate ways to reach out to our dedicated Mexican fanbase," said Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager. "This new initiative between two sports giants builds upon seven decades of collaboration dating back to the 1960s when the Vaqueros de Dallas first televised games in Mexico and now allows us to speak directly to the ever-growing enormous Mexican Cowboys fan base we currently have, "he added.

The first preseason game is Dallas Cowboys vs Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m. CT on ViX. The game will be narrated by TUDN's Enrique Burak, Toño de Valdés and Pepe Segarra, with participation of NFL host Valeria Marin.

