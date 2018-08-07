The Free Agent Coming Out Of The Woods

OXNARD, Calif. – On May 30th, the Cowboys signed some guy named Antwaun Woods, a 312-pound nose tackle.

The news barely created a blimp on The Star radar that second week of OTA practices. As if, OK, OK, just another camp body.

After all, the nose tackle from Southern Cal had spent two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, arriving in 2016 as a rookie free agent. Woods was released on the final cut, signed three days later to the practice squad and then released three weeks later, only to be signed back onto the practice squad six days later and remained there until being signed to the 53-man roster for the final week of the season.

He played in one game that season.

Then he spent the entire 2017 season on the Titans practice squad. He played no games.

Guarantee you nobody knew who or much about No. 64 in blue when he arrived here in training camp with the Cowboys. Why would ya? Just another camp body. Eight days had gone by without much notice.

But on the ninth day, while talking with former Cowboys defensive assistant Clancy Pendergast, this No. 64 walks by and the now USC defensive coordinator says, "That's my guy."

What guy?

"Antwaun Woods, he played for me," Pendergast says.

And about that time, here comes Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, going out of his way to let Woods know he saw he had a good day of practice that Wednesday. And when Jones told him, "Don't let up," Woods responded, "I don't know what that means.

Good answer, right, the very first time he had spoken with the Cowboys owner since he was signed two months ago.

When told his answer was good as gold, the affable Woods says, "Great answer, that's how I live. It's a mindset, an attitude, never let up. That's how I was raised, how I live my life."

That was Wednesday. Then on Thursday, before Friday's day off, this No. 64 continued to make plays in practice, working with the second and third teams.