Name: Hudson Houck
Age: 65
Position: Offensive line coach
NFL Experience: 25 years
Coaching Highlights: Southern California freshman coach (1970-71); Stanford offensive line/freshman coach (1972) and offensive line coach (1973-75); Southern California offensive line coach (1976-82); Los Angeles Rams offensive line coach (1983-91); Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach (1992); Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach (1993, 1998-2001) and assistant head coach/offensive line (1994-97); San Diego Chargers offensive line coach (2002-04); Miami Dolphins offensive line coach (2005-07).
This Is No Retirement Job For O-Line Coach Houck
