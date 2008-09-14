Top 10 Monday Night Moments At Texas Stadium

6. 2006 - Giants 36, Cowboys 22

Might be the most significant two-touchdown loss in Cowboys history. The game and momentum completely changed just before halftime when Drew Bledsoe threw an interception just outside the Giants' goal line. That proved to be his final pass, not only that season, or with the Cowboys, but in his entire career. Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells went with the change and inserted Tony Romo, whose first pass of the game was actually picked off. The Giants went on to win the game, but Romo proved to be a difference maker for the rest of the season, winning six of his 10 starts and leading the Cowboys to the playoffs. Since that moment, no other quarterback has started a game with the Cowboys and the club certainly hopes that trend doesn't change anytime soon.