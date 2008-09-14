Top 10 Monday Night Moments At Texas Stadium

10. 1995 - Cowboys 34, Eagles 12
In the Texas Stadium debut of Deion Sanders, the Eagles were no match for the Cowboys on this night. Emmitt Smith quickly got the ball rolling with a 39-yard touchdown run on the opening drive and the Cowboys never looked back. Smith rushed for 158 yards, while Michael Irvin caught eight passes for 115 yards. Sanders returned a punt more than 50 yards off a reverse handoff, and then picked off a Hail Mary pass in the end zone at the end of the first half.
9. 1986 - Cowboys 31, Giants 28
The entire league wondered just how newly-signed running back Herschel Walker would fit into the Cowboys' offense, much less the NFL. But they all found out real quick when Walker dashed into the end zone for a game-winning touchdown on opening night. Walker's NFL debut featured two rushing touchdowns, including the 10-yard scamper in the final minutes to finish off the Giants, who eventually won Super Bowl XXI that season.
8. 2005 - Redskins 14, Cowboys 13
For the better part of three hours, it was looking like a perfect night for the Cowboys. Not only did they honor three of the greatest players in club history at halftime, but they were clearly dominating the hated Redskins 13-0. Cowboys fans were still reflecting on the halftime ceremony that inducted Emmitt Smith, Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin into Texas Stadium's Ring of Honor . . . and then it happened. With less than five minutes to play, the Redskins finally woke up. All it took was a pair of Mark Brunell to Santana Moss bombs of 39 and 70 yards to stun the Cowboys and the once-electrified crowd, too. Just like that, the Redskins shocked the Cowboys with a 14-13 win.
7. 1978 -Cowboys 38, Colts 0
Fresh off a Super Bowl win over Denver the previous year, the Cowboys kicked off the 1978 season on prime time with a dominating win over the Colts, 38-0. After a scoreless first quarter, the Cowboys exploded for 21 second-quarter points. Second-year running back Tony Dorsett was too much for the Colts, rushing for 147 yards and adding 107 receiving yards, thanks to a 91-yard touchdown reception from Roger Staubach, which still stands as the second-longest completion in club history. The Cowboys' doomsday defense was just as dominating, posting the shutout, along with five sacks and holding the Colts to just 82 passing yards.
6. 2006 - Giants 36, Cowboys 22
Might be the most significant two-touchdown loss in Cowboys history. The game and momentum completely changed just before halftime when Drew Bledsoe threw an interception just outside the Giants' goal line. That proved to be his final pass, not only that season, or with the Cowboys, but in his entire career. Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells went with the change and inserted Tony Romo, whose first pass of the game was actually picked off. The Giants went on to win the game, but Romo proved to be a difference maker for the rest of the season, winning six of his 10 starts and leading the Cowboys to the playoffs. Since that moment, no other quarterback has started a game with the Cowboys and the club certainly hopes that trend doesn't change anytime soon.
5. 1985 - Cowboys 44, Redskins 14
The Cowboys sent quite a message to the NFC East and the rest of the league by demolishing the Redskins on the first week of the season. Washington had seven turnovers, including five interceptions tossed by birthday-boy Joe Theismann. The Cowboys turned two of those picks into touchdowns by Dennis Thurman and Victor Scott in the fourth quarter. The night got capped off by the Texas Stadium crowd singing "Happy Birthday" to Theismann after he threw his fifth pick. The Cowboys went on to win the division with a 10-6 record.
4. 1996 - Cowboys 21, Packers 6
It's not often the team that scores the only touchdown is the same team that gets dominated. That was the case on this night, as the Cowboys never could find the end zone against the eventual-Super Bowl champs, but in this case, close was good enough. The Cowboys got in field-goal range enough for kicker Chris Boniol to kick seven field goals, which set an NFL record at the time. Brett Favre, who went on to have an MVP season, threw a late touchdown to prevent a shutout. The Cowboys outgained Green Bay 317 to 254 in total yards, including 76 rushing yards by Emmitt Smith. The win was the Cowboys' eighth straight over Green Bay. Boniol's record was eventually tied by former Cowboys kicker Billy Cundiff in 2003, before Tennessee's Rob Bironas kicked eight field goals last season.
3. 1997 - Cowboys 21, Eagles 20
Who says there isn't any luck in football? The Cowboys were downright lucky to beat the Eagles in this Monday night thriller. Trailing 17-6 at halftime, the Cowboys had rallied to take the lead on a Troy Aikman touchdown pass to Anthony Miller late in the fourth quarter. However, the Eagles marched down the field in the final minute and had a chip-shot field goal for the win. But a funny thing happened between the snap and the kick. Eagles punter and holder Tommy Hutton just dropped the snap. (We've seen that before, right?) Hutton picked it up and tried to throw a pass but was tackled, preserving the dramatic win for Barry Switzer and the Cowboys.
2. 1992 - Dallas 23, Washington 10
Nearly a year after the two teams played a great Monday night game at Texas Stadium that saw the Redskins prevail 33-31 and eventually win the Super Bowl, the Cowboys showed right off the bat that 1992 was a new year. The Cowboys handled the Redskins with ease on opening night under the lights. Special teams provided nine points, including an early safety when Isaac Holt blocked a Redskins punt out of the end zone. Kelvin Martin returned a punt for a touchdown in the second half as the Cowboys cruised past the defending champions for an easy win. The Cowboys racked up 391 yards in total offense, including 140 rushing yards from Emmitt Smith.
1. 2004 - Eagles 49, Cowboys 21
Not sure how much popcorn was sold on this night, but Terrell Owens certainly put on a show. And it actually started before the game with his controversial locker-room scene with a Desperate Housewives star for ABC's intro to the game. But he shined even brighter on the field, catching three touchdowns in Philly's 49-21 blowout. The Cowboys, behind quarterback Vinny Testaverde, actually hung in for a while, but they suffered a few demoralizing plays, including Donovan McNabb scrambling around in the pocket for 13 seconds before firing a 60-yard bomb to Freddie Mitchell that led to a touchdown.