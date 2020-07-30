Trevon Diggs Says He's Ready To Compete

"It felt good to get back and be able to train with him every day," Diggs said. "He's in the NFL so he knows what it takes, so therefore I'm just following his lead – competing with him every day, trying to get better, trying to perfect my craft, work on my craft."

Hopefully those reps will serve him well. When the Cowboys eventually get to practice in the next few weeks, Diggs is stepping into one of the most wide open competitions on this year's roster. And despite his rookie status, the second-round draft pick was clear about his intentions.

"I'm just getting adjusted and trying to compete every day," he said. "That's my goal, to compete for a starting job and compete for a starting spot."

He'll have some stiff competition. The depth chart is littered with multi-year veterans like Anthony Brown, Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Daryl Worley. There's also a fellow draft pick, fourth-rounder Reggie Robinson, for good measure.

It's a crowded room for Mike McCarthy, Mike Nolan and new secondary coach Al Harris to sort out. Obviously, the Cowboys drafted Diggs No. 51 overall for a reason, but he'll need to prove he's up to that role.

To that end, his older brother – who fought his way to being a rookie starter as a fifth-round pick – had some valuable advice for him.

"The most helpful advice he told me is just to never quit. Keep working, keep working hard every day – compete, compete, compete," he said. "The only way to give yourself a chance is to do everything right. That's one of the main things he told me, so that's my main focus – listen and try to compete."

That opportunity is on the horizon. After this ongoing ramp-up period, the Cowboys will hit the practice field. From there, Diggs can put what he's learned into action.