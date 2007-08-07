Tuesday Notes: Owens Back In Practice

Fitting In: Jefferson is caught in a logjam for one of the final receiver spots. Terry Glenn's injury could open up a bigger opportunity for him during preseason play, but he will need some help along the way to make the final roster cut.

So Far: He has been working with the third team offense during training camp. Jefferson said it took some time to find a rhythm because the unit rotates the quarterback position between Matt Moore and Richard Bartel. But since then, he has settled in and been steadily improving throughout camp. He is one of the few fringe receivers with enough speed to compete in the NFL and has caught several deep passes in team drills.

Best Asset: Flexibility. Jefferson has pulled down multiple catches during camp that he had no business catching. His ability to stretch and move his body into position to make the catch might be the intangible that keeps him around.

You Should Know: Jefferson began his college career at the University of Arizona but transferred to Montana State for his senior year, where he received all-Big Sky Conference honors.

A Mouthful: "I was there like a lost puppy trying to find my way home." - Jefferson on his first mini-camp practice. -Mark Norris