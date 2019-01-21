Under Review: Surprising Offensive MVP Picks 

What a wild ride it was for the Cowboys this past season, enduring so many ups and downs and twists and turns along the way. For the most part, it was an enjoyable journey for this Cowboys team that found a way to rally from a 3-5 start to win eight of nine games, including a postseason victory over Seattle.
But the season ended painfully in Los Angeles, leaving Cowboys Nation hungry for more.
Before we turn the page completely on this season, let's go back and recall some of the best moments, players, games and individual plays that made the season so memorable. Let's also start focusing on the offseason plans and try to see how the Cowboys can take the next step in 2019.
The staff writers of DallasCowboys.com have put together a 10-part series – Under Review – which continues today with their debate on the Offensive MVP.
David Helman: It's totally reasonable to give this award to Ezekiel Elliott, but I can't do it. It's got to be Amari Cooper for me. Elliott was fantastic. He was the league's rushing champ and was great for the Cowboys all year long. But looking back on the season, I can't help but remember those first eight games. Elliott carried the offense and helped deliver some crucial wins. The Detroit game comes to mind. But even with Elliott playing out of his mind, the offense slumped and the team was 3-5. Cooper showed up and it all changed. He averaged sox catches for 81 yards per game with the Cowboys, and he scored seven touchdowns in just 11 games. Be revitalized the offense and helped spark a 7-1 record in the second half of the season. Zeke and Dak Prescott played a big role in that, but Cooper was the spark.
Nick Eatman: This was one of the debates I also did on the video, and when you got third, you either have to duplicate an answer or come up with your own. I know the value Cooper gave this offense and I also know what Zeke means to this team. But I just went with arguably the best and most consistent player in guard Zack Martin. He gets forgotten a lot because, well he's a lineman. Now, when it comes to awards for his position, Martin has never been forgotten as he was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team for the fifth straight year. He's the only player in Cowboys history to make the Pro Bowl in every year of his career. But if we're talking value, let's not overlook the Colts game he missed. It was Martin's first game he ever missed and the Cowboys definitely felt it, losing 23-0. Without him, the Cowboys just aren't the same.
Bryan Broaddus: Going to sound really strange but my Offensive MVP goes to Joe Looney. While we all were scrambling to Google to figure out what Guillain-Barré syndrome was - Looney was preparing to take over for All Pro Travis Frederick. What could have been a complete disaster wasn't. Looney was nothing short of outstanding subbing in his role and deserves a ton of credit and some high praise for the job he did not only during the regular season but playoffs as well.