Under Review: Surprising Offensive MVP Picks 

Nick Eatman: This was one of the debates I also did on the video, and when you got third, you either have to duplicate an answer or come up with your own. I know the value Cooper gave this offense and I also know what Zeke means to this team. But I just went with arguably the best and most consistent player in guard Zack Martin. He gets forgotten a lot because, well he's a lineman. Now, when it comes to awards for his position, Martin has never been forgotten as he was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team for the fifth straight year. He's the only player in Cowboys history to make the Pro Bowl in every year of his career. But if we're talking value, let's not overlook the Colts game he missed. It was Martin's first game he ever missed and the Cowboys definitely felt it, losing 23-0. Without him, the Cowboys just aren't the same.