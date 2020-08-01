Updates: CB Smith Placed on Reserve/COVID List

6:53 p.m. — The Cowboys have their first member of the NFL's new reserve/COVID-19 list.

Sunday's transaction wire revealed six players across the league who have been placed on the list. Among them was second-year Cowboys receiver Jon'Vea Johnson, who is returning from spending his rookie season on injured reserve.

It's hard to quantify Johnson's presence on the list, as it does not specify whether he has tested positive for COVID-19 or come in contact with someone who has. The bottom line, though, is that he'll need to quarantine for the time being.

With the rest of the Cowboys' roster scheduled to report over the course of the week, this will likely be a developing situation.