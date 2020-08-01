Updates: CB Smith Placed on Reserve/COVID List

The NFL season is almost here. Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' off-season. Presented by Sleep Number
August 1 Updates
5:30 p.m. — The Cowboys have put yet another player on the Reserved/COVID-19 list. Cornerback Savion Smith was moved to the list on Saturday.
According to NFL guidelines, players on the list have either tested positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person. If a player falls into either category, they are placed on the list and will enter the quarantine protocol.
The Cowboys already have receiver Jon'vea Johnson on the list as well.
Smith is near the bottom of a crowded cornerback group. He joined the Cowboys after a brief stint in the XFL before signing with the Cowboys earlier this year.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 28 Updates
4:30 p.m. — Defensive linemen Tyrone Crawford and Dontari Poe have been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list for the start of training camp.
Crawford missed most of last season due to hip surgery. Poe, who reached a two-year deal with the Cowboys in March, had surgery last November for a torn quad while playing for the Panthers.
Both players are eligible to be activated from PUP at any time during camp, and the first padded practice isn't scheduled until Aug. 17 because teams will have a gradual ramp-up period after a virtual-only offseason program.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10:13 a.m. — Undrafted rookie wide receiver Stephen Guidry is expected to take a voluntary opt-out from the 2020 season, according to NFL Media and reports.
Once official, Guidry will be placed on a reserve/opt-out list and the Cowboys will retain his rights for 2021.
In May, the Cowboys signed Guidry as a rookie free agent out of Mississippi State. He is the second Cowboys player expected to take a voluntary opt-out, along with veteran cornerback Maurice Canady.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 26 Updates
6:53 p.m. — The Cowboys have their first member of the NFL's new reserve/COVID-19 list.
Sunday's transaction wire revealed six players across the league who have been placed on the list. Among them was second-year Cowboys receiver Jon'Vea Johnson, who is returning from spending his rookie season on injured reserve.
It's hard to quantify Johnson's presence on the list, as it does not specify whether he has tested positive for COVID-19 or come in contact with someone who has. The bottom line, though, is that he'll need to quarantine for the time being.
With the rest of the Cowboys' roster scheduled to report over the course of the week, this will likely be a developing situation.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 25 Updates
On the same day the Cowboys officially signed their seven draft picks, the club also signed offensive tackle Isaac Alarcon.
The rookie from Mexico via Monterrey Tech, is part of the NFL's International Player Pathway program. Alarcon, one of four international players signed to NFC East teams, is expected to remain with the Cowboys, at least on the practice squad, for the entire season.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------