Updating Injury Concerns For Week 7 vs. Philly

FRISCO, Texas – On the heels of Sunday's loss to the Jets, here are some quick Cowboys injury updates with their pivotal division matchup against Philadelphia up next:

WR Amari Cooper: Head coach Jason Garrett said the Pro Bowl wideout aggravated a quad contusion after running a slant-and-go route on the first series against the Jets. Cooper was limited in practice last week due to quad and ankle injuries. His status this week and Sunday remains to be seen.

WR Randall Cobb: The veteran receiver wasn't able to play against the Jets due to back tightness, but Garrett said he's feeling better this week. He's considered day to day. Tavon Austin and Cedrick Wilson got more work against the Jets.

OT Tyron Smith: The veteran left tackle tested his sprained ankle before kickoff against the Jets but ultimately was kept inactive. "Hopefully he's getting better as we go here," Garrett said. "We'll evaluate him on a daily basis and see if he can practice at some point this week."

OT La'el Collins: Garrett said Collins' status is similar to Smith – working hard to get back after missing the Jets game. Collins said Monday that his sprained knee is "getting better," though it remains to be seen if he'll return to practice this week. "Obviously I would love to be out there with my team, but at the same time I wouldn't do anything to hurt my team," he said. "We're going to take it one day at a time and just grind it out."

CBs Byron Jones & Anthony Brown: Both corners tweaked a hamstring against the Jets and will be monitored day to day this week, though Garrett said Brown could be a little behind Jones in terms of timeline. "He's the one that I don't know when he's going to be able to practice," Garrett said. "Hopefully this week at some point."

DE Dorance Armstrong: Garrett said the second-year defensive end suffered a neck stinger in the first half against the Jets and didn't return. Kerry Hyder got some left end snaps in Armstrong's place behind starter DeMarcus Lawrence.