Walls' Memory Of The Catch Spawns Friendship

"I go, 'What are you talking about?'

"He goes, 'Kodak paid me $10,000 for The Catch,' because they were running that commercial with Barbara Streisand singing about the way we were (and using the play)."

Heck, Clark told him, they even paid quarterback Joe Montana $5,000, and he wasn't even in the picture.

"I'm getting roasted for this play and they're getting paid for it," Walls said. "He did not have to do that, he did not have to do that."

Walls eventually would make contact with Kodak, and was invited to Super Bowl XXII following the 1987 season, meaning he was there in person to see his former Grambling State quarterback Doug Williams and the Washington Redskins beat Denver for the Lombardi Trophy.

"And I was there for that," Walls said. "So cool, and he did not have to do that."

From then on, the two would hook up at autograph signings, the guy who made The Catch and the poor corner who set an NFL rookie record with 11 interceptions that year – a total that still stands today as the most interceptions in a single season since 1981 – who appeared to be covering him. Sitting side by side, signing away.

So this has been a tough one for Walls to take.

"Heartbreaking, just heartbreaking," Walls would say that evening at the Cowboys Club here at The Star. "Seeing him in that wheelchair was the tough part to see."

There is no known cure for ALS, resulting in paralysis of voluntary muscles and eventual respiration failure, a disease according to a 2017 study in Europe and North America that affects two in 100,000 people, with an average survival time after first being diagnosed of just three years.

"You could see it, it's happening, it's happening," Walls recalled from that Sunday at Levi's Stadium. "And that just pisses you off."