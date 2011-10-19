Ware (Back) Sits Out; Carter Practices

Oct 19, 2011 at 05:00 AM

Outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware, who suffered back spasms late in Sunday's loss at New England, did not join the team at practice on Wednesday, as team doctors allow him time to recover.

Ware, who has played in 105 consecutive games in his career, never missing one, was able to finish the game against New England despite pain, but needed extra attention on the field following the Patriots' extra point to make the score 20-16.

Also sitting out practice were guard Derrick Dockery (knee), defensive tackle Jason Hatcher (calf) and running back Felix Jones (ankle).

Back on the field was linebacker Bruce Carter, the Cowboys' second-round pick who has been on the Non-Football Injury list the first six weeks, and is now eligible to practice with the team, though he is not expected to play this week. Carter suffered a torn ACL last November, and Wednesday marks his first practice since the injury.

Also suited out to return to work were kicker David Buehler, who has been dealing with a groin injury for several weeks, and fullback Tony Fiammetta, who has been sidelined by a strained hamstring.

