ABOUT WHATABURGER COACH OF THE WEEK

The Dallas Cowboys are proud to partner with Whataburger for the 2017 Coach of the Week program. Now in its 23rd year, the weekly award will engage North Texas football fans in recognizing local high school football coaches who are making a positive impact on their teams, school and community through hard work and dedication to young athletes.

During the high school football season two local coaches will be nominated as finalists for the award based off of their school's most recent match ups. Students, faculty, parents and football fans everywhere can then help Whataburger and the Dallas Cowboys select that week's Coach of the Week winner through online voting hosted on DallasCowboys.com.

The coach accumulating the most votes at the conclusion of the weekly voting period will be named Coach of the Week and be recognized with a $2,000 grant provided by Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation and Whataburger for his school's football program.

Twelve coaches in all will be selected to receive grants over the course of the season and check presentations will be made during an in-school pep rally with assistance from Cowboys mascot ROWDY, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Whataburger executives.

"We're excited to be a part of this year's Coach of the Week program with the Dallas Cowboys," said Whataburger President and CEO Preston Atkinson. "This is a great opportunity for Whataburger to help recognize high school coaches who go above and beyond to mentor our young athletes and play such vital roles within our communities and schools."

The Coach of the Week award winner will also receive a one-of-a-kind certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett, Dallas Cowboys Owner and General Manager Jerry Jones and Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones Anderson.

At the conclusion of the program, each of the 12 Coach of the Week award-recipients and a guest will be invited to attend a Dallas Cowboys practice a The Star in Frisco with Whataburger executives.

The 2017 season marks the 23rd year the Dallas Cowboys have honored high school football coaches with the Coach of the Week program. The program spans the length of the high school football season and is designed to aid and promote high school football and the development of youth football.

"The Dallas Cowboys are excited to partner with Whataburger on the Coach of the Week program," said Charlotte Jones Anderson, Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer. "Whataburger and high school football are two great Texas traditions. By teaming up to honor high school football coaches, their teams and community, we can say 'Thank You' for their hard work in shaping young football players into the very best that they can be."

The goal of the Coach of the Week program is to give high school football coaches the recognition they deserve and provide schools financial assistance to maintain and upgrade their football programs. Over the last 22 years, the Coach of the Week program has provided more than 225 grants totaling nearly $350,000 to area football programs.

For additional information on the program or to vote for a 2017 Whataburger Dallas Cowboys Coach of the Week recipient, please visit www.dallascowboys.com/coachoftheweek.

About Whataburger

Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Dobson gave his restaurant a name he hoped to hear customers say every time they took a bite of his made-to-order burgers: "What a burger!" Within the first week, people lined up around the block for his 25 cent, 100 percent beef burgers served on five-inch buns. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 760 locations in 10 states with sales of more than $1 billion annually. Visit www.whataburger.com for more information on the company or become a fan on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/whataburger.



About Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation