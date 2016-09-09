Whitehead Feeling "Lucky" After Avoiding Injury In Car Accident

FRISCO, Texas – Lucky Whitehead sustained a cut on his arm during an automobile accident early Friday morning, but he said he's lucky it wasn't anything worse.

"I'm just fortunate enough to just have a little cut, but it was definitely scary," he said. "The airbag came out, but as far as injuries I'm fine."

Whitehead said he was cut off by another driver on a Dallas-area highway and didn't have time to react. The Cowboys wide out had been celebrating Terrance Williams' birthday with his fellow wide receivers.

Scary as it might have been, the accident didn't keep Whitehead from practicing on Friday, and he expects to be ready for Sunday's game against the Giants.